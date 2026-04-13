أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الباحة تعليق الدراسة الحضورية اليوم (الإثنين)، لجميع منسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس بالمنطقة والمحافظات التابعة لها.

وأوضحت أن تعليق الدراسة جاء بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد عن الحالة الجوية التي ستشهدها المنطقة، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع، وتقرَّر أن يكون الدوام (عن بعد) عبر منصة مدرستي.