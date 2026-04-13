The General Administration of Education in the Al-Baha region announced the suspension of in-person classes today (Monday) for all staff and employees of schools in the region and its affiliated governorates.

It was clarified that the suspension of classes came based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology regarding the weather conditions that the region will experience, and in order to ensure everyone's safety, it was decided that the work will be conducted (remotely) via the Madrasati platform.