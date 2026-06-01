أثار انفجار نيزك في سماء شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة حالة من الذهول والقلق بين السكان، بعدما دوّى صوت هائل في عدد من المناطق، بالتزامن مع ظهور كرة نارية ساطعة اخترقت الغلاف الجوي قبل أن تتفتت على ارتفاع كبير.

وأعلنت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» أن النيزك انفجر، السبت، فوق شمال شرق ولايتي ماساتشوستس ونيوهامبشير، بعد دخوله الغلاف الجوي بسرعة تجاوزت 120 ألف كيلومتر في الساعة.

وأوضحت الوكالة أن شهود عيان في منطقة نيو إنجلاند رصدوا كرة نارية شديدة السطوع عند الساعة 2:06 بعد الظهر بالتوقيت المحلي، فيما وثقت الأقمار الصناعية الحدث الاستثنائي الذي رافقه دوي قوي سُمع في مناطق واسعة.

وبحسب التقديرات الأولية، تفتت النيزك على ارتفاع يقارب 64 كيلومتراً فوق سطح الأرض، مطلقاً طاقة تعادل نحو 300 طن من مادة «تي إن تي»، وهو ما يفسر شدة الصوت الذي أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان.

وسرعان ما انتشرت مقاطع فيديو وصور للحدث عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ أظهرت تسجيلات التقطتها كاميرات مراقبة ومواطنون لحظة ظهور الجسم المضيء في السماء، بينما تداول آخرون مشاهد قالوا إنها توثق جانباً من الانفجار الذي هز مناطق واسعة وصولاً إلى مدينة بوسطن.

ورغم كثافة التداول الإعلامي والشعبي للواقعة، لم تعلن السلطات حتى الآن العثور على موقع ارتطام مؤكد أو أي حطام ناتج عن الانفجار، كما لم ترد تقارير رسمية تشير إلى وقوع أضرار مادية أو إصابات.

وأكدت نائبة رئيس قسم الأخبار في «ناسا» جينيفر دورين، أن الجسم الذي شوهد كان نيزكاً طبيعياً وليس جزءاً من حطام فضائي أو قمراً اصطناعياً عاد إلى الغلاف الجوي، مشيرة إلى أنه لا يرتبط بأي زخة نيزكية معروفة أو نشاط فلكي موسمي.

وأثار الصوت المفاجئ الناتج عن الانفجار حالة من الهلع بين السكان، إذ تحدث عدد من الشهود عن اهتزاز منازلهم ونوافذهم بفعل موجة الضغط الناتجة عن تفتت النيزك، في مشهد نادر أعاد إلى الأذهان قوة الظواهر الكونية وقدرتها على إثارة الدهشة والخوف في آن واحد.