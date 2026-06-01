A meteor explosion in the sky over the northeastern United States has caused shock and concern among residents, after a loud sound echoed in several areas, coinciding with the appearance of a bright fireball that penetrated the atmosphere before disintegrating at a high altitude.

The American space agency "NASA" announced that the meteor exploded on Saturday over the northeastern states of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, after entering the atmosphere at a speed exceeding 120,000 kilometers per hour.

The agency clarified that eyewitnesses in the New England area observed a very bright fireball at 2:06 PM local time, while satellites documented the extraordinary event, which was accompanied by a loud noise heard over a wide area.

According to initial estimates, the meteor disintegrated at an altitude of about 64 kilometers above the Earth's surface, releasing energy equivalent to approximately 300 tons of TNT, which explains the intensity of the sound that caused panic among residents.

Videos and images of the event quickly spread across social media platforms, showing recordings captured by surveillance cameras and citizens at the moment the luminous object appeared in the sky, while others circulated footage they claimed documented part of the explosion that shook wide areas reaching the city of Boston.

Despite the extensive media and public coverage of the incident, authorities have not yet announced the discovery of a confirmed impact site or any debris resulting from the explosion, nor have there been official reports indicating material damage or injuries.

Jennifer Dourin, Deputy Head of News at NASA, confirmed that the object observed was a natural meteor and not part of space debris or a satellite re-entering the atmosphere, noting that it is not associated with any known meteor shower or seasonal astronomical activity.

The sudden sound resulting from the explosion caused panic among residents, as several witnesses reported their homes and windows shaking due to the pressure wave generated by the disintegration of the meteor, in a rare scene that reminded many of the power of cosmic phenomena and their ability to evoke awe and fear simultaneously.