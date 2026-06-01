أثار انفجار نيزك في سماء شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة حالة من الذهول والقلق بين السكان، بعدما دوّى صوت هائل في عدد من المناطق، بالتزامن مع ظهور كرة نارية ساطعة اخترقت الغلاف الجوي قبل أن تتفتت على ارتفاع كبير.
وأعلنت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» أن النيزك انفجر، السبت، فوق شمال شرق ولايتي ماساتشوستس ونيوهامبشير، بعد دخوله الغلاف الجوي بسرعة تجاوزت 120 ألف كيلومتر في الساعة.
وأوضحت الوكالة أن شهود عيان في منطقة نيو إنجلاند رصدوا كرة نارية شديدة السطوع عند الساعة 2:06 بعد الظهر بالتوقيت المحلي، فيما وثقت الأقمار الصناعية الحدث الاستثنائي الذي رافقه دوي قوي سُمع في مناطق واسعة.
وبحسب التقديرات الأولية، تفتت النيزك على ارتفاع يقارب 64 كيلومتراً فوق سطح الأرض، مطلقاً طاقة تعادل نحو 300 طن من مادة «تي إن تي»، وهو ما يفسر شدة الصوت الذي أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان.
وسرعان ما انتشرت مقاطع فيديو وصور للحدث عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ أظهرت تسجيلات التقطتها كاميرات مراقبة ومواطنون لحظة ظهور الجسم المضيء في السماء، بينما تداول آخرون مشاهد قالوا إنها توثق جانباً من الانفجار الذي هز مناطق واسعة وصولاً إلى مدينة بوسطن.
ورغم كثافة التداول الإعلامي والشعبي للواقعة، لم تعلن السلطات حتى الآن العثور على موقع ارتطام مؤكد أو أي حطام ناتج عن الانفجار، كما لم ترد تقارير رسمية تشير إلى وقوع أضرار مادية أو إصابات.
وأكدت نائبة رئيس قسم الأخبار في «ناسا» جينيفر دورين، أن الجسم الذي شوهد كان نيزكاً طبيعياً وليس جزءاً من حطام فضائي أو قمراً اصطناعياً عاد إلى الغلاف الجوي، مشيرة إلى أنه لا يرتبط بأي زخة نيزكية معروفة أو نشاط فلكي موسمي.
وأثار الصوت المفاجئ الناتج عن الانفجار حالة من الهلع بين السكان، إذ تحدث عدد من الشهود عن اهتزاز منازلهم ونوافذهم بفعل موجة الضغط الناتجة عن تفتت النيزك، في مشهد نادر أعاد إلى الأذهان قوة الظواهر الكونية وقدرتها على إثارة الدهشة والخوف في آن واحد.
A meteor explosion in the sky over the northeastern United States has caused shock and concern among residents, after a loud sound echoed in several areas, coinciding with the appearance of a bright fireball that penetrated the atmosphere before disintegrating at a high altitude.
The American space agency "NASA" announced that the meteor exploded on Saturday over the northeastern states of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, after entering the atmosphere at a speed exceeding 120,000 kilometers per hour.
The agency clarified that eyewitnesses in the New England area observed a very bright fireball at 2:06 PM local time, while satellites documented the extraordinary event, which was accompanied by a loud noise heard over a wide area.
According to initial estimates, the meteor disintegrated at an altitude of about 64 kilometers above the Earth's surface, releasing energy equivalent to approximately 300 tons of TNT, which explains the intensity of the sound that caused panic among residents.
Videos and images of the event quickly spread across social media platforms, showing recordings captured by surveillance cameras and citizens at the moment the luminous object appeared in the sky, while others circulated footage they claimed documented part of the explosion that shook wide areas reaching the city of Boston.
Despite the extensive media and public coverage of the incident, authorities have not yet announced the discovery of a confirmed impact site or any debris resulting from the explosion, nor have there been official reports indicating material damage or injuries.
Jennifer Dourin, Deputy Head of News at NASA, confirmed that the object observed was a natural meteor and not part of space debris or a satellite re-entering the atmosphere, noting that it is not associated with any known meteor shower or seasonal astronomical activity.
The sudden sound resulting from the explosion caused panic among residents, as several witnesses reported their homes and windows shaking due to the pressure wave generated by the disintegration of the meteor, in a rare scene that reminded many of the power of cosmic phenomena and their ability to evoke awe and fear simultaneously.