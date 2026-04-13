أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة الباحة تعليق التدريب الحضوري غداً (الإثنين)، في جميع منشآتها التدريبية بقطاعي السراة وتهامة.

وأوضحت أن القرار جاء بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة المتدربين والمتدربات ومنسوبي المنشآت التدريبية.

وبيّنت أنه تقرر تحويل التدريب إلى نمط «عن بعد» لجميع المتدربين والمتدربات في برامج الدبلوم والبكالوريوس، إضافة إلى معاهد التدريب الأهلية، وفق الآليات المعتمدة لضمان استمرارية العملية التدريبية.