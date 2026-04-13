أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة الباحة تعليق التدريب الحضوري غداً (الإثنين)، في جميع منشآتها التدريبية بقطاعي السراة وتهامة.
وأوضحت أن القرار جاء بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة المتدربين والمتدربات ومنسوبي المنشآت التدريبية.
وبيّنت أنه تقرر تحويل التدريب إلى نمط «عن بعد» لجميع المتدربين والمتدربات في برامج الدبلوم والبكالوريوس، إضافة إلى معاهد التدريب الأهلية، وفق الآليات المعتمدة لضمان استمرارية العملية التدريبية.
The General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Al-Baha region announced the suspension of in-person training tomorrow (Monday) at all its training facilities in the Sarawat and Tihama sectors.
It clarified that the decision was made based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in consideration of the safety of trainees and staff at the training facilities.
It was indicated that training will be converted to a "remote" format for all trainees in diploma and bachelor's programs, in addition to private training institutes, according to the approved mechanisms to ensure the continuity of the training process.