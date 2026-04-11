تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديد للاعتداءات الآثمة التي استهدفت عدداً من المنشآت الحيوية بدولة الكويت الشقيقة من قبل إيران ووكلائها والجماعات الموالية لها.
وتشدد المملكة على رفضها القاطع لهذه الاعتداءات التي تمس سيادة دولة الكويت في خرق واضح للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، مؤكدة أن هذه الانتهاكات تقوض الجهود الدولية التي تهدف لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وتؤكد المملكة على ضرورة وقف إيران ووكلائها أعمالهم العدائية كافة على الدول العربية والإسلامية، وإنفاذ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026، وتعبر المملكة عن تضامنها مع دولة الكويت الشقيقة، ووقوفها معها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة شعبها الشقيق.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the heinous attacks that targeted a number of vital facilities in the sisterly State of Kuwait by Iran and its agents and affiliated groups.
The Kingdom emphasizes its firm rejection of these attacks that violate the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait in a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, asserting that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.
The Kingdom reaffirms the necessity for Iran and its agents to cease all their hostile actions against Arab and Islamic countries, and to implement Security Council Resolution No. 2817 of 2026. The Kingdom expresses its solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and stands with it in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its brotherly people.