The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the heinous attacks that targeted a number of vital facilities in the sisterly State of Kuwait by Iran and its agents and affiliated groups.

The Kingdom emphasizes its firm rejection of these attacks that violate the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait in a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, asserting that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

The Kingdom reaffirms the necessity for Iran and its agents to cease all their hostile actions against Arab and Islamic countries, and to implement Security Council Resolution No. 2817 of 2026. The Kingdom expresses its solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and stands with it in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its brotherly people.