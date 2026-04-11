تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديد للاعتداءات الآثمة التي استهدفت عدداً من المنشآت الحيوية بدولة الكويت الشقيقة من قبل إيران ووكلائها والجماعات الموالية لها.

وتشدد المملكة على رفضها القاطع لهذه الاعتداءات التي تمس سيادة دولة الكويت في خرق واضح للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، مؤكدة أن هذه الانتهاكات تقوض الجهود الدولية التي تهدف لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وتؤكد المملكة على ضرورة وقف إيران ووكلائها أعمالهم العدائية كافة على الدول العربية والإسلامية، وإنفاذ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026، وتعبر المملكة عن تضامنها مع دولة الكويت الشقيقة، ووقوفها معها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة شعبها الشقيق.