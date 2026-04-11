كثّفت بلدية محافظة بيشة جهودها الميدانية لمباشرة تجمعات مياه الأمطار، من خلال انتشار فرق الطوارئ والآليات في المواقع الحرجة، ضمن خطة تشغيلية تستهدف سرعة المعالجة ورفع مستوى السلامة المرورية.

وباشرت الفرق أعمال شفط المياه وفتح مسارات التصريف في عدد من الأحياء والطرق الرئيسة، إلى جانب متابعة مستمرة لشبكات تصريف مياه الأمطار، ما أسهم في الحد من تجمعات المياه وتحسين انسيابية الحركة في مواقع عدة.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لجهود البلدية في تطوير البنية التحتية، إذ تمّت معالجة أكثر من 21 نقطة حرجة خلال الفترة الماضية، إلى جانب تنفيذ قنوات تصريف حديثة أسهمت في رفع كفاءة الشبكة وتقليل مواقع تجمع المياه، وهو ما انعكس بشكل ملحوظ خلال الحالة المطرية الحالية.


وأكد رئيس بلدية محافظة بيشة المهندس محمد بن فلاح القحطاني أن البلدية تعمل وفق منهجية متكاملة تجمع بين المعالجة الميدانية الفورية وتنفيذ المشاريع التطويرية، مشيراً إلى أن قنوات التصريف التي تم الانتهاء منها أخيراً أثبتت كفاءتها في تسريع تصريف المياه والحد من آثارها.

وأضاف أن الفرق الميدانية تواصل أعمالها على مدار الساعة، لمعالجة أي ملاحظات طارئة، مع الاستمرار في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تستهدف القضاء على مواقع التجمع ورفع جاهزية شبكة التصريف في مختلف أنحاء المحافظة.

وأشار إلى أن هذه الجهود تأتي ضمن مستهدفات البلدية لتعزيز السلامة العامة والارتقاء بجودة الحياة، داعياً الجميع إلى التقيد بإرشادات السلامة خلال التقلبات الجوية.