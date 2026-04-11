كثّفت بلدية محافظة بيشة جهودها الميدانية لمباشرة تجمعات مياه الأمطار، من خلال انتشار فرق الطوارئ والآليات في المواقع الحرجة، ضمن خطة تشغيلية تستهدف سرعة المعالجة ورفع مستوى السلامة المرورية.
وباشرت الفرق أعمال شفط المياه وفتح مسارات التصريف في عدد من الأحياء والطرق الرئيسة، إلى جانب متابعة مستمرة لشبكات تصريف مياه الأمطار، ما أسهم في الحد من تجمعات المياه وتحسين انسيابية الحركة في مواقع عدة.
ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لجهود البلدية في تطوير البنية التحتية، إذ تمّت معالجة أكثر من 21 نقطة حرجة خلال الفترة الماضية، إلى جانب تنفيذ قنوات تصريف حديثة أسهمت في رفع كفاءة الشبكة وتقليل مواقع تجمع المياه، وهو ما انعكس بشكل ملحوظ خلال الحالة المطرية الحالية.
وأكد رئيس بلدية محافظة بيشة المهندس محمد بن فلاح القحطاني أن البلدية تعمل وفق منهجية متكاملة تجمع بين المعالجة الميدانية الفورية وتنفيذ المشاريع التطويرية، مشيراً إلى أن قنوات التصريف التي تم الانتهاء منها أخيراً أثبتت كفاءتها في تسريع تصريف المياه والحد من آثارها.
وأضاف أن الفرق الميدانية تواصل أعمالها على مدار الساعة، لمعالجة أي ملاحظات طارئة، مع الاستمرار في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تستهدف القضاء على مواقع التجمع ورفع جاهزية شبكة التصريف في مختلف أنحاء المحافظة.
وأشار إلى أن هذه الجهود تأتي ضمن مستهدفات البلدية لتعزيز السلامة العامة والارتقاء بجودة الحياة، داعياً الجميع إلى التقيد بإرشادات السلامة خلال التقلبات الجوية.
The Municipality of Bisha Governorate has intensified its field efforts to address rainwater accumulation, through the deployment of emergency teams and machinery in critical locations, as part of an operational plan aimed at rapid response and enhancing traffic safety.
The teams have begun pumping out water and opening drainage paths in several neighborhoods and main roads, in addition to continuous monitoring of rainwater drainage networks, which has contributed to reducing water accumulation and improving traffic flow in various locations.
This is an extension of the municipality's efforts to develop infrastructure, as more than 21 critical points have been addressed in the past period, along with the implementation of modern drainage channels that have improved the efficiency of the network and reduced water accumulation sites, which has been noticeably reflected during the current rainy situation.
The Mayor of Bisha Governorate, Engineer Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qahtani, confirmed that the municipality operates according to a comprehensive methodology that combines immediate field treatment and the implementation of developmental projects, noting that the drainage channels recently completed have proven their effectiveness in speeding up water drainage and mitigating its effects.
He added that the field teams continue their work around the clock to address any urgent observations, while continuing to implement quality projects aimed at eliminating accumulation sites and enhancing the readiness of the drainage network throughout the governorate.
He pointed out that these efforts come as part of the municipality's objectives to enhance public safety and improve the quality of life, urging everyone to adhere to safety guidelines during weather fluctuations.