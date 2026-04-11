The Municipality of Bisha Governorate has intensified its field efforts to address rainwater accumulation, through the deployment of emergency teams and machinery in critical locations, as part of an operational plan aimed at rapid response and enhancing traffic safety.

The teams have begun pumping out water and opening drainage paths in several neighborhoods and main roads, in addition to continuous monitoring of rainwater drainage networks, which has contributed to reducing water accumulation and improving traffic flow in various locations.



This is an extension of the municipality's efforts to develop infrastructure, as more than 21 critical points have been addressed in the past period, along with the implementation of modern drainage channels that have improved the efficiency of the network and reduced water accumulation sites, which has been noticeably reflected during the current rainy situation.



The Mayor of Bisha Governorate, Engineer Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qahtani, confirmed that the municipality operates according to a comprehensive methodology that combines immediate field treatment and the implementation of developmental projects, noting that the drainage channels recently completed have proven their effectiveness in speeding up water drainage and mitigating its effects.



He added that the field teams continue their work around the clock to address any urgent observations, while continuing to implement quality projects aimed at eliminating accumulation sites and enhancing the readiness of the drainage network throughout the governorate.

He pointed out that these efforts come as part of the municipality's objectives to enhance public safety and improve the quality of life, urging everyone to adhere to safety guidelines during weather fluctuations.