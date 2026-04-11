The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, conducted in all regions of the Kingdom from 02/04/2026 to 08/04/2026, resulted in the apprehension of 15,458 violators, including 8,440 violators of the residence system, 4,054 violators of the border security system, and 2,964 violators of the labor system. The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was 1,600, of whom 39% were of Yemeni nationality, 60% were of Ethiopian nationality, and 1% were of other nationalities. Additionally, 47 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.



Moreover, 30 individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, as well as for concealing them. The total number currently undergoing enforcement procedures is 40,184 violators, including 35,861 men and 4,323 women.

Furthermore, 22,942 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, and 11,221 violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, while 7,392 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to publicizing their actions. It clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is a violation of honor and trust.