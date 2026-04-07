The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the incursion of a minister from the Israeli occupation government into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of occupation forces, and the continued closure of the mosque and prevention of worshippers from entering it, considering this an extension of Israel's - the occupying power - repeated violations of the sanctity of holy places and freedom of worship, and a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law.

The organization held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of such daily Israeli assaults on the city of Jerusalem, its people, and its holy sites, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities to put an end to these Israeli violations that could fuel extremism and instability in the region.