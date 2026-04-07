Schools of the herring have arrived at the shores of Farasan Islands in the Jazan region, where locals come out to welcome and celebrate their arrival in a renewed joy that reflects their connection to the sea and their rich heritage.

All relevant authorities in the Farasan Governorate have completed their preparations for the annual herring festival, which is held in the Farasan Islands in its 22nd edition and includes many activities, the most prominent of which is herring fishing. Fishing enthusiasts will head to Al-Hasees beach next Friday to witness the gathering of herring and catch them. This will be accompanied by a fishing competition based on weighing the catch, and honoring those who achieve top positions. Additionally, there will be accompanying events such as folk dances and fishermen's chants in an annual carnival-like celebration attended by a number of visitors from both within and outside the region.