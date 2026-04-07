وصلت أسرابُ الحريد إلى سواحل جزر فرسان بمنطقة جازان، التى يخرج الأهالي لاستقبالها والاحتفاء بقدومها في فرحٍ متجدد يعكس ارتباطهم بالبحر وموروثهم العريق.

وقد انهت كافة الجهات ذات العلاقة في محافظة فرسان استعداداها لإطلاق مهرجان الحريد السنوي الذي يقام في جزر فرسان في نسخته 22 ويضم العديد من الفعاليات ومن أبرزها صيد أسماك الحريد، إذ يتجه هواة الصيد، الجمعة المقبلة، إلى ساحل الحصيص لمشاهدة تجمع الحريد وصيده. وتتخللها مسابقة صيد الأسماك من خلال وزن كميات الصيد، وتكريم أصحاب المراكز المتقدمة. كما تقام فعاليات مصاحبة كالرقصات الشعبية وأهازيج الصيادين في تظاهرة كرنفالية سنوية يحضرها عدد من الزوار من داخل المنطقة وخارجها.