The President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muiz, and his accompanying delegation visited the Prophet's Mosque today, where he performed prayers and had the honor of greeting the Prophet Muhammad - peace be upon him - and his companions - may Allah be pleased with them.

Upon his arrival at the Prophet's Mosque, he was received by the Deputy CEO for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque, Engineer Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Bunyan, the Commander of the Security Force of the Prophet's Mosque, Colonel Mutab bin Naeeman Al-Badrani, and several officials.