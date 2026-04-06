زار رئيس جمهورية المالديف الدكتور محمد معز، والوفد المرافق له، المسجد النبوي الشريف اليوم، حيث أدى الصلاة فيه، وتشرف بالسلام على الرسول المصطفى -صلى الله عليه وسلم- وصاحبيه -رضوان الله عليهما-.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله المسجد النبوي نائب الرئيس التنفيذي للعناية بشؤون المسجد النبوي المهندس تركي بن عبدالعزيز البنيان، وقائد قوة أمن المسجد النبوي العقيد متعب بن نعيمان البدراني، وعدد من المسؤولين.
The President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muiz, and his accompanying delegation visited the Prophet's Mosque today, where he performed prayers and had the honor of greeting the Prophet Muhammad - peace be upon him - and his companions - may Allah be pleased with them.
Upon his arrival at the Prophet's Mosque, he was received by the Deputy CEO for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque, Engineer Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Bunyan, the Commander of the Security Force of the Prophet's Mosque, Colonel Mutab bin Naeeman Al-Badrani, and several officials.