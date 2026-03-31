The Insurance Authority announced that the provision or sale of the "Extended Warranty" product by car dealerships, retail companies, and all entities offering the product without obtaining the necessary regulatory license from the authority constitutes a clear violation of the Cooperative Insurance Companies Control Law.

The authority emphasized that engaging in any insurance activity without obtaining the required license is considered a clear violation of the regulations and exposes the violator to penalties of a fine not exceeding two million riyals and imprisonment for a period not exceeding four years, or one of these penalties, and taking legal action as stipulated by the relevant regulations.

The authority clarified in a statement that the extended warranty is considered one of the insurance products that can only be offered in the Kingdom by licensed and officially registered insurance companies.

The authority pointed out that these measures come as part of its role in regulating the insurance sector, enhancing its stability, and ensuring the provision of insurance products in accordance with the approved regulatory frameworks, which protects the rights of the insured and beneficiaries and enhances trust in the insurance market.

The extended warranty is one of the products developed by insurance companies to provide additional protection for car owners, devices, equipment, and other products when the basic warranty period expires.

The extended warranty provides insurance coverage for risks that require repair or replacement of the product, enabling the consumer to continue benefiting from the product without worrying about unexpected costs.

The Insurance Authority has detected violations in the provision and sale of the extended warranty product as part of its ongoing efforts in partnership with relevant authorities to monitor the compliance of commercial entities operating in the market with the regulations and instructions governing the insurance sector, as it was observed that a number of retailers and car dealers were offering this product without obtaining a license from the Insurance Authority.

The authority confirmed that it is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to enhance compliance with the related regulations, emphasizing the necessity of restricting the provision of the extended warranty product to licensed insurance companies, and that companies wishing to offer this insurance product must obtain the necessary licenses from the authority, which contributes to regulating the market, raising the level of transparency, and protecting the rights of beneficiaries.