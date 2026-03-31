The Muslim World League expressed its full support and endorsement of the statement issued by the foreign ministers of the following countries: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Turkey, the State of Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, regarding the rejection and condemnation of the ongoing restrictions imposed by Israel on the freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in occupied Jerusalem. This includes: its continued closure of the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque "the Noble Sanctuary" to Muslim worshippers, and preventing the Latin Patriarch and Christians in Jerusalem from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to perform their rituals.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, His Excellency the Secretary-General, President of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the League's rejection and condemnation of these restrictions, which are inconsistent with the right to worship guaranteed for all. He emphasized the importance of what the statement included: (calling on the ministers to Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately stop closing the doors of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque "the Noble Sanctuary," to remove the restrictions imposed on access to the Old City of Jerusalem, and to refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque. He also called on the international community to take a firm stance that compels Israel to stop its ongoing violations and illegal practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as its violations of the sanctity of these sacred places. The statement also included that these measures constitute a blatant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, in addition to breaching the existing historical and legal status, and represent an infringement on the unrestricted right to access places of worship).