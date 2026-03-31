أعربَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي عن تأييدها ودعْمِها الكامل لمضامين البيان الصادر عن وزراء الخارجية في كلٍّ من: المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، والجمهورية التركية، ودولة قطر، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، بشأن رفض وإدانة القيود المستمرّة التي تفرِضُها إسرائيل على حُرِّية العبادة للمسلمين والمسيحيين في القُدس المُحتلّة، ومن ذلك: مواصلَتُها إغلاقَ أبواب المسجد الأقصى «الحرم القدسي الشريف» أمام المُصلّين المسلمين، ومنع بطريرك اللاّتين والمسيحيين في القُدس من دخول كنيسة القيامة لأداء شعائرهم.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد معالي الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، رفضَ الرابطة وتنديدها بهذه القيود التي لا تتفق مع حق العبادة المكفول للجميع، مُؤكِّدًا على أهمية ما تضمّنَهُ البيان من: (دعوة الوزراء لإسرائيل، بصفتها القوة القائمة بالاحتلال، بالتوقف عن إغلاق أبواب المسجد الأقصى المبارك «الحرم القدسي الشريف» فورًا، وإزالة القيود المفروضة على الوصول إلى البلدة القديمة في القدس، والامتناع عن عرقلة وصول المصلين المسلمين إلى المسجد، ودعوتهم المجتمع الدولي إلى اتّخاذ موقفٍ حازمٍ يُلزم إسرائيل بوقف انتهاكاتها المستمرة وممارساتها غير القانونية بحق المقدسات الإسلامية والمسيحية في القدس، وكذلك انتهاكاتها لحُرمة هذه الأماكن المُقدّسة، وما تضمّنهُ بيانهم مِن أنّ هذه الإجراءات تُشكِّلُ انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك القانون الدولي الإنساني، فضلًا عن خرقها للوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم، وتمثّل تعديًا على الحق غير المقيّد في الوصول إلى أماكن العبادة).
The Muslim World League expressed its full support and endorsement of the statement issued by the foreign ministers of the following countries: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Turkey, the State of Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, regarding the rejection and condemnation of the ongoing restrictions imposed by Israel on the freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in occupied Jerusalem. This includes: its continued closure of the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque "the Noble Sanctuary" to Muslim worshippers, and preventing the Latin Patriarch and Christians in Jerusalem from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to perform their rituals.
In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, His Excellency the Secretary-General, President of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the League's rejection and condemnation of these restrictions, which are inconsistent with the right to worship guaranteed for all. He emphasized the importance of what the statement included: (calling on the ministers to Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately stop closing the doors of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque "the Noble Sanctuary," to remove the restrictions imposed on access to the Old City of Jerusalem, and to refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque. He also called on the international community to take a firm stance that compels Israel to stop its ongoing violations and illegal practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as its violations of the sanctity of these sacred places. The statement also included that these measures constitute a blatant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, in addition to breaching the existing historical and legal status, and represent an infringement on the unrestricted right to access places of worship).