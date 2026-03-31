أعربَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي عن تأييدها ودعْمِها الكامل لمضامين البيان الصادر عن وزراء الخارجية في كلٍّ من: المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، والجمهورية التركية، ودولة قطر، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، بشأن رفض وإدانة القيود المستمرّة التي تفرِضُها إسرائيل على حُرِّية العبادة للمسلمين والمسيحيين في القُدس المُحتلّة، ومن ذلك: مواصلَتُها إغلاقَ أبواب المسجد الأقصى «الحرم القدسي الشريف» أمام المُصلّين المسلمين، ومنع بطريرك اللاّتين والمسيحيين في القُدس من دخول كنيسة القيامة لأداء شعائرهم.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد معالي الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، رفضَ الرابطة وتنديدها بهذه القيود التي لا تتفق مع حق العبادة المكفول للجميع، مُؤكِّدًا على أهمية ما تضمّنَهُ البيان من: (دعوة الوزراء لإسرائيل، بصفتها القوة القائمة بالاحتلال، بالتوقف عن إغلاق أبواب المسجد الأقصى المبارك «الحرم القدسي الشريف» فورًا، وإزالة القيود المفروضة على الوصول إلى البلدة القديمة في القدس، والامتناع عن عرقلة وصول المصلين المسلمين إلى المسجد، ودعوتهم المجتمع الدولي إلى اتّخاذ موقفٍ حازمٍ يُلزم إسرائيل بوقف انتهاكاتها المستمرة وممارساتها غير القانونية بحق المقدسات الإسلامية والمسيحية في القدس، وكذلك انتهاكاتها لحُرمة هذه الأماكن المُقدّسة، وما تضمّنهُ بيانهم مِن أنّ هذه الإجراءات تُشكِّلُ انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك القانون الدولي الإنساني، فضلًا عن خرقها للوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم، وتمثّل تعديًا على الحق غير المقيّد في الوصول إلى أماكن العبادة).