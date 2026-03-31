The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its strong condemnation of the approval by the so-called Israeli Knesset of the law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, considering this a dangerous and unprecedented step that grants a license for the crime of murder and political execution against the Palestinian people, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The General Secretariat warned of the grave crimes faced by thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation jails, including torture, abuse, humiliation, terrorism, rape, starvation, systematic deprivation of the most basic human rights, and direct targeting of their lives. This is an extension of the ongoing crime of genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.

The Secretariat called on the international community, including the United Nations, international human rights organizations, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, to take necessary measures against the so-called Israeli Knesset, activate accountability mechanisms against Israel, the occupying power, and exert pressure to repeal this unlawful law, protect the rights of Palestinian prisoners, and work towards their release.