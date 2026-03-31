أعربت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي عن إدانتها الشديدة لمصادقة ما يسمى الكنيست الإسرائيلي على قانون إعدام الأسرى الفلسطينيين، معتبرة ذلك خطوة خطيرة وغير مسبوقة لمنح رخصة لجريمة القتل والإعدام السياسي ضد الشعب الفلسطيني، في انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي الإنساني لا سيما اتفاقية جنيف الرابعة والعهد الدولي الخاص بالحقوق المدنية والسياسية.
وحذّرت الأمانة العامة من خطورة الجرائم التي يتعرض لها آلاف الأسرى الفلسطينيون في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بما في ذلك التعذيب، والتنكيل، والإذلال، والإرهاب، والاغتصاب، والتجويع، والحرمان الممنهج من أبسط حقوق الإنسان، والاستهداف المباشر لحياتهم، وذلك امتدادًا لجريمة الإبادة الجماعية المستمرة التي يرتكبها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية بما فيها القدس المحتلة.
وطالبت الأمانة المجتمع الدولي، بما في ذلك الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الحقوقية الدولية والاتحاد البرلماني الدولي، باتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات ضد ما يسمى الكنيست الإسرائيلي، وتفعيل آليات المساءلة والمحاسبة ضد إسرائيل، قوة الاحتلال، والضغط من أجل إلغاء هذا القانون اللاشرعي وحماية حقوق الأسرى الفلسطينيين والعمل من أجل الإفراج عنهم.
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its strong condemnation of the approval by the so-called Israeli Knesset of the law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, considering this a dangerous and unprecedented step that grants a license for the crime of murder and political execution against the Palestinian people, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
The General Secretariat warned of the grave crimes faced by thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation jails, including torture, abuse, humiliation, terrorism, rape, starvation, systematic deprivation of the most basic human rights, and direct targeting of their lives. This is an extension of the ongoing crime of genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.
The Secretariat called on the international community, including the United Nations, international human rights organizations, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, to take necessary measures against the so-called Israeli Knesset, activate accountability mechanisms against Israel, the occupying power, and exert pressure to repeal this unlawful law, protect the rights of Palestinian prisoners, and work towards their release.