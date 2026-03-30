The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad Al Saud, issued a circular to the provinces, centers, and relevant authorities, prohibiting the establishment of livestock pens adjacent to public, agricultural, and desert roads, with a mandatory requirement to keep them at least 3 kilometers away from the road's boundaries. This step aims to reduce one of the most significant sources of traffic danger in the region.

This directive comes as a direct response to recurring accidents on open roads, where camels become a surprising element crossing vehicle paths without warning, increasing the likelihood of severe accidents and multiplying the scale of human and material losses, especially on desert and agricultural roads, which record the highest rates of these incidents.

Data from King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology supports this approach, indicating that camels account for about 97% of traffic accidents related to animals in the Kingdom, with over 500,000 heads moving in open environments that intersect with the road network. The data also shows that more than 90% of these accidents occur during nighttime hours due to poor visibility and the absence of effective barriers in several locations.

Indicators confirm that the problem is specifically concentrated on camels, due to their size and movement patterns, making collisions with them more dangerous compared to other animals, leading to serious injuries and significant losses, in a recurring pattern associated with their proximity to roads without adequate regulation.

The decision re-establishes the relationship between pastoral activities and the road network by removing danger zones from traffic areas and reducing points of intersection between vehicles and livestock, as part of an approach that enhances safety efficiency and prioritizes the issue of camel-related accidents for field treatment on the region's roads.