وجّه أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد آل سعود تعميماً إلى المحافظات والمراكز والجهات ذات العلاقة، يقضي بمنع إقامة حظائر المواشي بمحاذاة الطرق العامة والزراعية والصحراوية، مع إلزامية إبعادها مسافة لا تقل عن 3 كيلومترات عن حرم الطريق، في خطوة تستهدف تقليص أحد أبرز مصادر الخطر المروري في المنطقة.

ويأتي التوجيه في سياق معالجة مباشرة لحوادث متكررة تشهدها الطرق المفتوحة، حيث تتحول الإبل إلى عنصر مفاجئ يعبر مسارات المركبات دون إنذار، ما يرفع احتمالية الحوادث الجسيمة ويضاعف حجم الخسائر البشرية والمادية، خصوصاً على الطرق الصحراوية والزراعية التي تسجل النسبة الأعلى من هذه الحوادث.

وتعزز بيانات صادرة عن مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية هذا التوجه، إذ تشير إلى أن الإبل تمثل نحو 97% من الحوادث المرورية المرتبطة بالحيوانات في المملكة، في ظل وجود أكثر من 500 ألف رأس تتحرك في بيئات مفتوحة تتداخل مع شبكة الطرق. كما تُظهر البيانات أن أكثر من 90% من هذه الحوادث تقع خلال ساعات الليل، نتيجة ضعف الرؤية وغياب الحواجز الفاعلة في عدد من المواقع.

وتؤكد المؤشرات أن المشكلة تتركز في الإبل تحديداً، نظراً لحجمها وطبيعة حركتها، ما يجعل الاصطدام بها أكثر خطورة مقارنة بغيرها، ويؤدي إلى إصابات جسيمة وخسائر كبيرة، في نمط متكرر يرتبط بوجودها قرب الطرق دون تنظيم كافٍ.

ويعيد القرار ضبط العلاقة بين النشاط الرعوي وشبكة الطرق، عبر إبعاد بؤر الخطر من نطاق الحركة المرورية، وتقليص نقاط التقاطع بين المركبات والمواشي، ضمن توجه يرفع كفاءة السلامة ويضع ملف حوادث الإبل ضمن أولويات المعالجة الميدانية على طرق المنطقة.