On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, chaired today (Sunday) the Kingdom's delegation at the 165th regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, via video conference.

The council issued a statement regarding "the Iranian aggressions against the security and sovereignty of several Arab countries," renewing its condemnation of the Iranian aggressions against the brotherly Arab countries, which targeted infrastructure and residential areas. It also emphasized the right of the targeted countries to defend themselves, in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter.

The council expressed its support for all efforts made by the targeted countries to defend their territories, affirming that these brutal aggressions cannot be justified by any argument or passed under any pretext. It urged Iran to swiftly implement Security Council Resolution 2817 for an immediate cessation of aggression, condemning Iranian actions aimed at closing the Strait of Hormuz or disrupting international navigation, or threatening freedom of navigation in Bab al-Mandab and international waters.

The council welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution regarding the human rights implications of the unjustified attacks launched by Iran against several Arab countries, demanding that Iran provide full, effective, and immediate compensation to all victims for damages and losses. It rejected Iran's continued financing, arming, and mobilizing of militias affiliated with it in several Arab countries, and welcomed the Lebanese government's decision to restrict illegal weapons.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, and the Director of the Arab League Department, Imad Elias.