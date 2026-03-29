The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death sentence by way of retribution for one of the criminals in the Eastern Province. The text is as follows: Allah, the Almighty, said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "Indeed, Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Abid Lakah Ali, a Pakistani national, was involved in smuggling heroin. Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned criminal, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon referring him to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death by retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided by Sharia. The death sentence by retribution was carried out against the criminal Abid Lakah Ali, a Pakistani national, on Sunday, 10/10/1447 AH, corresponding to 29/3/2026 AD, in the Eastern Province.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives, severe corruption in youth, individuals, and society, and the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such activities that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.