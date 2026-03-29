The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the targeting of the residences of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, as well as all attacks targeting Kurdistan Iraq.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom emphasizes its rejection of all that threatens the security and stability of Iraq, and reaffirms its solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and its support for their security and stability."