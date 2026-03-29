أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديدين لاستهداف مقرات إقامة رئيس إقليم كردستان العراق نيجيرفان برزاني وزعيم الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني مسعود برزاني، وجميع الاعتداءات التي تستهدف كردستان العراق.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «المملكة تشدد على رفضها لكل ما يهدد أمن العراق واستقراره، وتؤكد تضامنها مع العراق وإقليم كردستان العراق، ودعمها لأمنهما واستقرارهما».
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the targeting of the residences of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, as well as all attacks targeting Kurdistan Iraq.
The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom emphasizes its rejection of all that threatens the security and stability of Iraq, and reaffirms its solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and its support for their security and stability."