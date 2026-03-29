Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today (Sunday) with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, on the sidelines of the quadrilateral ministerial meeting in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on regional developments and discussed ways to enhance joint efforts to address current challenges, contributing to the stability of the region and mitigating the repercussions of escalation within it.