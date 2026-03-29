التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم (الأحد) وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي في إسلام آباد.

وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل وجهات النظر حيال المستجدات الإقليمية، وبحث سبل تعزيز العمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة، بما يسهم في استقرار المنطقة ويحد من تداعيات التصعيد فيها.