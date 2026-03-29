شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم (الأحد) في الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي الذي عقد في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، بمشاركة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، ووزير خارجية جمهورية تركيا هاكان فيدان.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث التطورات في المنطقة، والتنسيق والتشاور بشأنها، والتأكيد على أهمية تكثيف الجهود الدبلوماسية لاحتواء الأزمة وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.