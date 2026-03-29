Today (Sunday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in the quadrilateral ministerial meeting held in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Minister and Minister of International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, developments in the region were discussed, along with coordination and consultation regarding them, and the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis and enhance regional security and stability was emphasized.