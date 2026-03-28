Schools will resume in-person classes tomorrow (Sunday) for students of general education, coinciding with the start of the summer schedule for the second semester of the year 1447, following the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The resumption of classes is part of the academic calendar approved by the Ministry of Education, which organizes the dates of terms and holidays, ensuring the continuity of the educational process according to clear timelines.

The General Administration of Education in the Riyadh region has clarified that morning assembly will be at 6:15 AM, while the first class will start at 6:30 AM, according to the approved summer time.

The administration confirmed the schools' readiness to welcome students and resume the educational journey in a well-prepared learning environment, urging parents and students to adhere to attendance times and school discipline, which contributes to a serious and organized start to the semester and achieving higher levels of achievement and excellence.