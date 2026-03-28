تستأنف المدارس غداً (الأحد) الدراسة حضورياً لطلاب وطالبات التعليم العام، مع انطلاق الدوام الصيفي للفصل الدراسي الثاني للعام 1447، وذلك عقب انتهاء إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك.

ويأتي استئناف الدراسة ضمن التقويم الدراسي المعتمد من وزارة التعليم، الذي ينظم مواعيد الفصول والإجازات، بما يضمن استمرارية العملية التعليمية وفق خطط زمنية واضحة.

وأوضحت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض أن الاصطفاف الصباحي سيكون عند الساعة 6:15 صباحاً، فيما تبدأ الحصة الأولى عند الساعة 6:30 صباحاً، وفق التوقيت الصيفي المعتمد.

وأكدت الإدارة جاهزية المدارس لاستقبال الطلبة، واستئناف الرحلة التعليمية في بيئة تعليمية مهيأة، داعيةً أولياء الأمور والطلاب إلى الالتزام بمواعيد الحضور والانضباط المدرسي، بما يسهم في بداية جادة ومنظمة للفصل الدراسي، وتحقيق مستويات أعلى من التحصيل والتميز.