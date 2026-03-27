كشف ناصر بن راشد العرق تفاصيل وقصة الصورة الشهيرة التي تم تداولها على نطاق واسع خلال الأيام الماضية بحسابات مواقع التواصل محلياً وعالمياً، والتي تظهر شخصاً واقفاً وسط نفود اكتسى بالبياض من البرَد، ويقف متأملاً المنظر لابساً البشت والغترة البيضاء. وقال ناصر لـ«عكاظ»: هذه الصورة من أجمل الصور التي لقيت أصداء واسعة بالانتشار، وهي في هجرة الطويلة بالجافورة التابعة لمحافظة الأحساء بعد أكثر من ساعتين من المطر والبرَد المتواصل الذي هطل على الهجرة يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، وبحسب كبار السن لدينا بالهجرة، فإن هذا المنظر من البرَد والمطر لم يحدث منذ أكثر من 70 عاماَ على الهجرة. وأضاف العرق اسم مصور الصورة هو ابن العم محمد آل حمده، والشخص الموجود بالصورة واقف ولابس البشت ويتأمل المنظر هو ابن عمي أيضاً الشاب سعود بن ناصر مسعود آل حمده المري، والتقطت الصورة تقريباً الساعة 4 عصراً، ووجدت تفاعلاً غير مسبوق، و«ترند عالمي»، وهي لقطة عفوية وحقيقية لمنظر حقيقي يوثق مشهد غير مسبوق في هجرة الطويلة.

يذكر أن صحيفة «عكاظ» كانت من أوائل الصحف التي نشرت عبر حسابها بمنصة «إكس» مشهد البرَد على هجرة الطويلة بالأحساء، والذي حقق تفاعلاً ومشاهدات عالية.