كشف ناصر بن راشد العرق تفاصيل وقصة الصورة الشهيرة التي تم تداولها على نطاق واسع خلال الأيام الماضية بحسابات مواقع التواصل محلياً وعالمياً، والتي تظهر شخصاً واقفاً وسط نفود اكتسى بالبياض من البرَد، ويقف متأملاً المنظر لابساً البشت والغترة البيضاء. وقال ناصر لـ«عكاظ»: هذه الصورة من أجمل الصور التي لقيت أصداء واسعة بالانتشار، وهي في هجرة الطويلة بالجافورة التابعة لمحافظة الأحساء بعد أكثر من ساعتين من المطر والبرَد المتواصل الذي هطل على الهجرة يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، وبحسب كبار السن لدينا بالهجرة، فإن هذا المنظر من البرَد والمطر لم يحدث منذ أكثر من 70 عاماَ على الهجرة. وأضاف العرق اسم مصور الصورة هو ابن العم محمد آل حمده، والشخص الموجود بالصورة واقف ولابس البشت ويتأمل المنظر هو ابن عمي أيضاً الشاب سعود بن ناصر مسعود آل حمده المري، والتقطت الصورة تقريباً الساعة 4 عصراً، ووجدت تفاعلاً غير مسبوق، و«ترند عالمي»، وهي لقطة عفوية وحقيقية لمنظر حقيقي يوثق مشهد غير مسبوق في هجرة الطويلة.
يذكر أن صحيفة «عكاظ» كانت من أوائل الصحف التي نشرت عبر حسابها بمنصة «إكس» مشهد البرَد على هجرة الطويلة بالأحساء، والذي حقق تفاعلاً ومشاهدات عالية.
Nasser bin Rashid Al-Irq revealed the details and story behind the famous photo that has been widely circulated over the past few days on social media accounts both locally and globally. The image shows a person standing in the middle of a white-covered sand dune due to hail, contemplating the view while wearing a bisht and a white ghutrah. Nasser told "Okaz": This photo is one of the most beautiful images that has resonated widely, and it was taken in the Al-Tawila neighborhood in Al-Jafurah, which is part of the Al-Ahsa governorate, after more than two hours of continuous rain and hail that fell on the neighborhood last Tuesday. According to the elders in our neighborhood, this scene of hail and rain has not occurred for over 70 years. Al-Irq added that the photographer of the image is my cousin Mohammed Al-Hamda, and the person in the photo, standing and wearing the bisht while contemplating the view, is also my cousin, the young man Saud bin Nasser Masoud Al-Hamda Al-Mari. The photo was taken around 4 PM and received unprecedented interaction, becoming a "global trend." It is a spontaneous and authentic shot of a real scene documenting an unprecedented view in the Al-Tawila neighborhood.
It is worth mentioning that the newspaper "Okaz" was one of the first newspapers to publish the scene of the hail in the Al-Tawila neighborhood in Al-Ahsa through its account on the "X" platform, which achieved high interaction and views.