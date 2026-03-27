Nasser bin Rashid Al-Irq revealed the details and story behind the famous photo that has been widely circulated over the past few days on social media accounts both locally and globally. The image shows a person standing in the middle of a white-covered sand dune due to hail, contemplating the view while wearing a bisht and a white ghutrah. Nasser told "Okaz": This photo is one of the most beautiful images that has resonated widely, and it was taken in the Al-Tawila neighborhood in Al-Jafurah, which is part of the Al-Ahsa governorate, after more than two hours of continuous rain and hail that fell on the neighborhood last Tuesday. According to the elders in our neighborhood, this scene of hail and rain has not occurred for over 70 years. Al-Irq added that the photographer of the image is my cousin Mohammed Al-Hamda, and the person in the photo, standing and wearing the bisht while contemplating the view, is also my cousin, the young man Saud bin Nasser Masoud Al-Hamda Al-Mari. The photo was taken around 4 PM and received unprecedented interaction, becoming a "global trend." It is a spontaneous and authentic shot of a real scene documenting an unprecedented view in the Al-Tawila neighborhood.

It is worth mentioning that the newspaper "Okaz" was one of the first newspapers to publish the scene of the hail in the Al-Tawila neighborhood in Al-Ahsa through its account on the "X" platform, which achieved high interaction and views.