شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الجمعة)، في جلسة «التهديدات العابرة للحدود والسيادة» ضمن جلسات اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة السبع والشركاء المدعوّين.
وناقشت الجلسة التهديدات الدولية وتنسيق سرعة الاستجابة حيالها، وتعزيز أمن الملاحة والموانئ، والجريمة العابرة للحدود، وسلاسل إمداد المعادن الحيوية.
Today (Friday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in the session on "Cross-Border Threats and Sovereignty" as part of the meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries and invited partners.
The session discussed international threats, coordinating rapid responses to them, enhancing the security of navigation and ports, transnational crime, and vital mineral supply chains.