شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الجمعة)، في جلسة «التهديدات العابرة للحدود والسيادة» ضمن جلسات اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة السبع والشركاء المدعوّين.

وناقشت الجلسة التهديدات الدولية وتنسيق سرعة الاستجابة حيالها، وتعزيز أمن الملاحة والموانئ، والجريمة العابرة للحدود، وسلاسل إمداد المعادن الحيوية.