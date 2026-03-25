تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من وزير الدفاع المجري كريستوف سالاي بوبروفينسكي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الراهنة بالمنطقة في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على المملكة وعددٍ من دول المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from Hungarian Minister of Defense Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky.
During the call, they discussed the current developments in the region in light of the ongoing blatant Iranian assaults on the Kingdom and several countries in the region, and their implications for regional and international security and stability.