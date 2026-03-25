تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من وزير الدفاع ‏المجري كريستوف سالاي بوبروفينسكي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الراهنة بالمنطقة في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على المملكة وعددٍ من دول المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.