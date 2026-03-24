Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today (Tuesday) in Riyadh with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Colonna.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in the defense field and ways to enhance them, discussed the current developments in the region and their implications on various fronts, and condemned the repeated Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom.

Attending the meeting were Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, and Defense Minister Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

From the French side, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom Patrick Maisonnave, the Head of the Minister's Military Affairs Office General Jacques Faure, the Military Attaché at the French Embassy in the Kingdom Rear Admiral Guillaume Djeri de Lou, and several officials.