التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وزيرة القوات المسلحة الفرنسية كاثرين فوترين.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين في المجال الدفاعي وسبل تعزيزها، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها على مختلف الأصعدة، وإدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة التي تستهدف المملكة.

حضر اللقاء رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، و مساعد وزير الدفاع للشؤون التنفيذية الدكتور خالد بن حسين البياري، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.

فيما حضره من الجانب الفرنسي سفير الجمهورية الفرنسية لدى المملكة باتريك ميزوناف، و رئيس مكتب الشؤون العسكرية للوزيرة الفريق جاك فايار، والملحق العسكري في سفارة الجمهورية الفرنسية لدى المملكة العميد البحري غيوم دجري دو لو، وعدد من المسؤولين.