استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، سفير كندا لدى المملكة جان فليب لينتو، وسفير نيوزيلندا لدى المملكة تشارلز كينغستون، وسفير أستراليا لدى المملكة مايلز روبرت أرميتاج.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية، وتكثيف التنسيق المشترك مع الدول الصديقة لدعم كافة الجهود المبذولة لإحلال الأمن والاستقرار بالمنطقة.