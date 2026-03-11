The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Wednesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Ambassador of Canada to the Kingdom, Jean Philippe Linteau, the Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom, Charles Kingston, and the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom, Miles Robert Armitage.

During the reception, they discussed the developments of the current situation in the region and its security implications, as well as intensifying joint coordination with friendly countries to support all efforts made to achieve security and stability in the region.