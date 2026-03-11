استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، سفير كندا لدى المملكة جان فليب لينتو، وسفير نيوزيلندا لدى المملكة تشارلز كينغستون، وسفير أستراليا لدى المملكة مايلز روبرت أرميتاج.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية، وتكثيف التنسيق المشترك مع الدول الصديقة لدعم كافة الجهود المبذولة لإحلال الأمن والاستقرار بالمنطقة.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Wednesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Ambassador of Canada to the Kingdom, Jean Philippe Linteau, the Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom, Charles Kingston, and the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom, Miles Robert Armitage.
During the reception, they discussed the developments of the current situation in the region and its security implications, as well as intensifying joint coordination with friendly countries to support all efforts made to achieve security and stability in the region.