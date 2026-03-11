The Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, chaired by Engineer Khaled Abdel Aziz, issued a package of strict decisions that included financial penalties, a ban on the appearance of certain media and medical figures, and the blocking of websites and electronic accounts, based on the recommendations of the Complaints Committee and violations of Law No. 180 of 2018 regulating press and media.

The council obligated all media outlets subject to Law 180/2018 to prevent the appearance of media personality Sara Hadi, host of the program "The Secret in the Story" on "Al-Hadath Al-Youm" channel, for a period of 3 months, along with imposing a financial fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds on the channel, due to hosting a person accused in a harassment case and discussing its details in violation of professional and ethical standards. The council also decided to address the Journalists' Syndicate to verify the conditions for granting media practice permits.



The council also decided to impose a financial fine of 150,000 Egyptian pounds on "Al-Nahar" satellite channel for failing to retain complete documentation recordings of its programs for 12 months, in violation of the law, and to impose a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds on "Hi" satellite channel, warning it of the cancellation of its license for broadcasting content that violates its licensed specialization.

The council mandated all media outlets to prevent the appearance of Dr. Diaa Al-Awadi, based on the decision of the Egyptian Medical Syndicate to revoke his membership and remove him from its records, after it was proven that he provided medically unverified information, which constitutes misleading the public and harming public health.



The council also decided to block the website "Al-Asimah 24," and block the accounts on social media "Hadith Misr" and "Al-Asimah 24," for conducting media activities without a license and broadcasting false news, while addressing the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to implement the blocking.

This package of decisions comes in the context of an intensified regulatory approach by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in recent times, especially after the decisions of the Medical Syndicate to expel Dr. Diaa Al-Awadi in March 2026, following his publication of medically unsupported content through social media, which raised concerns about misleading the public on sensitive health issues.



The decision to ban Sara Hadi is also linked to the previous suspension of her program last February following an episode that sparked widespread controversy regarding her hosting of a young man accused of harassment in the "Dancing Suit" incident in Qalyubia Governorate.