أصدر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر، برئاسة المهندس خالد عبد العزيز، حزمة قرارات صارمة شملت عقوبات مالية ومنع ظهور شخصيات إعلامية وطبية، وحجب مواقع وحسابات إلكترونية، استناداً إلى توصيات لجنة الشكاوى ومخالفات للقانون رقم 180 لسنة 2018 المنظم للصحافة والإعلام.

وألزم المجلس جميع الوسائل الإعلامية الخاضعة للقانون 180/2018 بمنع ظهور الإعلامية سارة هادي مقدمة برنامج «السر في الحدوتة» على قناة «الحدث اليوم» لمدة 3 أشهر، مع توقيع غرامة مالية قدرها 50 ألف جنيه على القناة، على خلفية استضافة شخص متهم في قضية تحرش وتناول تفاصيلها بما يخالف المعايير المهنية والأخلاقية، كما قرر المجلس مخاطبة نقابة الإعلاميين للتحقق من شروط منح تصاريح الممارسة الإعلامية.


كما قرر المجلس توقيع غرامة مالية قدرها 150 ألف جنيه على قناة «النهار» الفضائية، لعدم احتفاظها بتسجيلات توثيقية كاملة لبرامجها لمدة 12 شهراً، مخالفة للقانون، وتوقيع غرامة 100 ألف جنيه على قناة «هي» الفضائية مع إنذارها بإلغاء الترخيص، لبث محتوى يخالف التخصص المرخص لها.

وألزم المجلس جميع الوسائل الإعلامية بمنع ظهور الطبيب ضياء العوضي، بناءً على قرار نقابة أطباء مصر بإسقاط عضويته وشطبه من سجلاتها، بعد ثبوت تقديمه معلومات طبية غير مثبتة علمياً، مما يُعد تضليلاً للجمهور وإضراراً بالصحة العامة.

كما قرر المجلس حجب الموقع الإلكتروني «العاصمة 24»، وحجب الحسابين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي «حديث مصر» و«العاصمة 24»، لممارسة النشاط الإعلامي دون ترخيص وبث أخبار كاذبة، مع مخاطبة الجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات لتنفيذ الحجب.

تأتي هذا الحزمة من القرارات في سياق تصعيد رقابي من المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام خلال الفترة الأخيرة، خاصة بعد صدور قرارات نقابة الأطباء بشطب الطبيب ضياء العوضي في مارس 2026، إثر نشره محتوى طبياً غير مدعوم علمياً عبر وسائل التواصل، ما أثار مخاوف من تضليل الجمهور في قضايا صحية حساسة.

كما يرتبط قرار منع سارة هادي بوقف البرنامج سابقاً في فبراير الماضي على خلفية حلقة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً تتعلق بقضية استضافتها الشاب المتهم بالتحرش في واقعة «بدلة الرقص» بمحافظة القليوبية.