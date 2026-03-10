أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول للعقار لـ254،155 قطعة عقارية في مناطق الرياض، والقصيم، ومكة المكرمة، وحائل، بنهاية يوم الخميس 23 رمضان 1447هـ، الموافق 12 مارس 2026.

وبينت الهيئة أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في 146 حياً بمنطقة الرياض في عدد من المحافظات، ففي محافظة ضرما سينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (حي المعارض، حي الأندلس، حي الديرة، حي البديع الغربي، حي الهدا، حي طويق، حي العزيزية، حي الخزامى، حي البطين، حي الريان، حي المنتزه، حي النخيل، حي البديع الشرقي، حي الربيع، حي اليمامة، حي الورود، حي الشروق، حي الخالدية، حي روافة، حي العارض، حي النهضة).

وفي محافظة مرات سينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (حي الدانة، حي النزهة، حي الصناعية بلبخة، حي الديرة القديمة بلبخة، حي الديرة القديمة بحويته، حي المحمدية)، كما ينتهي التسجيل للأحياء التالية في محافظة الخرج: (أجزاء من حي فرزان، جزء من حي منطقة مفتوحة تابعة لبلدية السلي).

وفي محافظة القويعية سينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (حي السعادة، حي مزعل، حي الورود، حي مخطط رقم 1067، حي مخطط رقم 665، حي المستودعات، حي مخطط رقم 1041/1043، حي مخطط رقم 1111، حي مخطط رقم 1075، حي أبو سليم، حي مخطط رقم 1033، حي المروج، حي مخطط رقم 1101، حي الاستراحات (حمد الجبرين)، حي مخطط رقم 995، حي مخطط رقم 1083، حي الخليج، حي البساتين، حي مخطط رقم 913، حي الضريب، حي الجفونية، حي العمدة، حي صناعية مزعل، حي جفارة الجبيري، حي مخطط رقم 1023، حي مخطط رقم 1037، حي سوق غنم مزعل).

وسينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الزلفي: (حي إشبيليا، حي غرناطة)، كما سينتهي التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في محافظة رماح: (حي الأزهار، حي الزهور، حي مخطط الأراضي الحكومية، حي مخطط الأرض الحكومية الواقعة جنوب شرق المخطط 287، حي الياسمين، حي مخطط الأراضي الحكومية شمال المخطط التهذيبي رقم 73 في مدينة رماح، حي المنار، حي النخيل، حي مخطط 94، حي مخطط تهذيبي وتنظيمي لحي الجمالين برماح، حي مخطط 144، حي النرجس، حي الريان، حي الواحة، حي المروج، مسجد العيد برماح، حي مخطط الأراضي الحكومية شرق بلدة رماح، حي السلام، حي الورود، حي الخزامى، حي الفيحانية، حي النزهة، حي الصناعية، حي التعاون، جزء من حي منطقة مفتوحة تابعة لبلدية الشرق).

وينتهي تسجيل الأحياء التالية في محافظة حريملاء: (حي ج19، حي الحزم، حي ج11، حي النخيل، حي ج12، حي الروضة، حي ج14، حي ج16، حي ج7، حي ج9، حي ج10، حي النهضة، حي ج1، حي ج3، حي ج18، حي القرينة القديمة، حي لبب، حي ج17، حي ج6، حي ج13، حي الديرة، حي ج2، حي الخزيمي، حي القرينة الجديدة، حي ج5، حي السد، حي ج8، حي ج15، حي ج4)، كما ينتهي التسجيل في مناطق عقارية محددة في المحافظات التالية: (محافظة الرين، محافظة عفيف، محافظة المجمعة، محافظة الغاط، محافظة الدلم، محافظة الأفلاج، محافظة ثادق).

وفي منطقة القصيم بمحافظة المذنب سينتهي التسجيل في 139 حياً تشمل الأحياء التالية: (حي السلام، حي مزارع العدان، حي مزارع السفالة، حي الدوائر الحكومي، حي المجصة، حي الفايزية، حي ج22، حي الروضة، حي الصناعية، حي العليا والهيشة، حي البستان، حي الريان، حي الحزم، حي محطة معالجة، حي الجديدة، حي المنتزه، حي المكيلي، حي الديرة القديمة، حي المروج، حي الثليماء، حي الشورقية، حي الصالحية، حي منتزهات خرطم، حي الخالدية، حي سهلة المطلق، حي الجراية، حي الأندلس، حي أم عشيرة، حي قرطبة، حي العلاوة، حي اللصافة، حي ج21، حي النويديس، حي الرميلة، حي نبعة، حي ج25، حي الصفراء، حي الملك عبدالله، حي الطلعة، حي الجادة، حي عسيلة، حي المقاطر، حي أم الحمام، حي الرفيعة، حي شورقية الجارالله، حي ج19، حي المنيقع، حي صفية، حي شيحة، حي الخزان، حي الجحانية، حي قليطة، حي التحلية، حي النهير، حي القادسية، حي خزامى، حي القاع، حي النسيم، حي عين العقيلي، حي المنار، حي القفيفة، حي المقبرة، حي ج20، حي الفضيلة، حي الحصان، حي الروضة1، حي النصيرة، حي الورود، حي سمحة، حي مزرعة شمال، حي النخيل، حي السليمية، حي مزرعة جنوب).

فيما سينتهي تسجيل الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الأسياح: (حي قصر العبدالله الشرقي، حي خصيبة الشرقية، حي الريان، حي العليا، حي الاستراحات، حي البرود، حي الرفيعة، حي طريف الأسياح، حي الربيع، حي الأزهار، حي المنتزه، حي القدس، حي البساتين، حي الغدير، حي الشفاء، حي عين بن فهيد، حي العزيزية، حي النهضة، حي الرياض، حي الزهرة، حي الربوة، حي الجزيرة، حي قصر العبدالله الغربي، حي النزهة، حي خصيبة الغربية، حي الياسمين، حي الروضة، حي المصيف، حي البرقاء).

وينتهي التسجيل في محافظة الشماسية للأحياء التالية: (حي البلاد، حي القدس، حي الشفاء، جزء من حي شرق بريدة، حي القادسية، حي النخيل، حي المتوكل، حي برزة، حي القلعة، حي الرفيعة، حي الوزير، حي الأندلس، حي المئوية، حي الغرسات، جزء من حي العود، حي العقدة، حي المتحف، جزء من حي اليتيمة، حي الخبيب، حي الواسط، حي الجال، حي البدع، حي السلام، حي المملكة، حي الفاروق، حي الصفاء، حي الصناعية، حي الشماس)، وفي محافظة البكيرية ينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (جزء من حي القرعاء، حي الجامعة، جزء من حي غرب بريدة).

وسينتهي التسجيل العيني الأول في منطقة مكة المكرمة في الأحياء التالية: (مخطط روابي الحسينية، مخطط حدائق السامي، جزء من حي السلامة، جزء من حي البحيرات، جزء من حي العقبة الشمالي، مخطط النور، أجزاء من حي النقا الجديد، أجزاء من حي أم الجود، جزء من حي طوى، جزء من حي الشميسي، أجزاء من حي النزهة، جزء من حي البساتين، أجزاء من حي العكيشية، جزء من حي الصفوة، جزء من حي المقام، أجزاء من حي كدي، جزء من حي الزهراء، جزء من حي الخضراء، جزء من حي قرطبة، جزء من حي ريع ذاخر، جزء من حي الكعكية، جزء من حي الغزة الجديد، جزء من حي الهجرة، جزء من حي السنابل، جزء من حي وادي جليل، حي الملك فهد، حي زمزم، جزء من حي العوالي، جزء من حي شعب عامر الجديد، جزء من حي القرارة الجديد، جزء من حي المدعي الجديد).

وفي محافظة بحرة سينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (حي الفنار، جزء من حي المستقبل، حي الأصالة)، إضافة إلى مخطط جوهرة الشمال في محافظة الجموم.

وفي منطقة حائل سينتهي تسجيل الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الشملي: (حي الاستراحات الأوسط، حي حفائر العهين، حي حفيرة السبعة الأوسط، حي الواحة، حي الجامعة الغربي، حي النخيل الشرقي، حي النخيل الغربي، حي الجامعة الشرقي، حي الريان، حي الحفيرة الغربي، حي حفيرة السبعة الشرقي، حي التعاون، حي الحفيرة الشرقي، حي الإسكان، حي الحفيرة الأوسط، حي الاستراحات الشرقي، حي النهضة، حي حفيرة السبعة الغربي، حي الاستراحات الغربي، حي الجامعة الأوسط)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة الحائط: (حي أبو سهيلات، حي السلام، حي طيبة، حي العليا، حي الريان، حي البستان، حي بجيلة، حي الورود، حي النسيم، حي الربوة، حي الصناعية، حي النزهة)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة بقعاء: (حي الثرياء، حي النفود، حي ج، حي الربوة، حي الشلال، حي الزهراء، حي السلام، حي الحي الصناعي، حي الروضة، حي الخزان، حي الإسكان، حي فوار، حي الخذامة، حي صلاح الدين، حي المنتزة، حي البدع، حي الريان، حي العروبة، حي الدهناء، حي زرود، حي الصناعية، حي مخطط 1050 المعدل، حي البلد، حي الوسيطاء، حي سوق الماشية، حي القصر، حي النخيل، حي الحزام، حي البساتين، حي الأندلس، حي النهضة، حي الخليج، حي طيبة، حي الشعلة، حي الديسة، حي اليرموك، حي اللواء، حي القاع، حي الظهيرة، حي حمام، حي الرمال، حي المحمية، حي بقعاء الشرقية)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة سميراء: (حي النخيل، حي السلام، حي المملكة، حي النهضة، حي حطين)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة جبة: (حي الخامس، حي التاسع، حي الأول، حي ج1، حي ج2، حي الثالث، حي الرابع، حي الثاني، حي الثامن، حي ج3)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة السليمي: (حي الصناعية، حي الديرة، حي السمراء، حي السليمانية، حي العدل، حي الازدهار)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة الشنان: (حي النخيل، حي البساتين، حي الشرفة، حي الوادي، حي السلام)، كما ينتهي التسجيل بمناطق عقارية محددة في: (محافظة موقق، محافظة الخطة، محافظة الروضة، محافظة الغزالة، محافظة حائل).

ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري https://rer.sa/ قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.

وأوضحت أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية تُسجل، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه؛ ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكّنات الرئيسية له.

وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرّض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار التي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأن طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.

يذكر أن الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية.