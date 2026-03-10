The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the nearing end of the specified deadline for the first land registration of 254,155 real estate pieces in the regions of Riyadh, Qassim, Makkah, and Ha'il, by the end of Thursday, 23 Ramadan 1447 AH, corresponding to March 12, 2026.

The authority clarified that the land registration will end in 146 neighborhoods in the Riyadh region across several governorates. In the Dhurma governorate, registration will end in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Ma'arid neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Daira neighborhood, Al-Badee' Al-Gharbi neighborhood, Al-Huda neighborhood, Al-Tuwaik neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Khuzama neighborhood, Al-Batin neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Badee' Al-Sharqi neighborhood, Al-Rabea neighborhood, Al-Yamamah neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Al-Shurooq neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Rawafah neighborhood, Al-Arid neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood).

In the Marat governorate, registration will end in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Dana neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, the Industrial neighborhood in Lubkha, the Old Daira neighborhood in Lubkha, the Old Daira neighborhood in Huwaytah, Al-Muhammadiyah neighborhood). Registration will also end for the following neighborhoods in the Al-Kharj governorate: (Parts of Al-Farzan neighborhood, part of an open area belonging to the Al-Suli municipality).

In the Al-Qwai'iyah governorate, registration will end in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Sa'adah neighborhood, Muzail neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Plan No. 1067 neighborhood, Plan No. 665 neighborhood, Al-Mustawda'at neighborhood, Plan No. 1041/1043 neighborhood, Plan No. 1111 neighborhood, Plan No. 1075 neighborhood, Abu Salim neighborhood, Plan No. 1033 neighborhood, Al-Murooj neighborhood, Plan No. 1101 neighborhood, Al-Istirahat (Hamid Al-Jubrain) neighborhood, Plan No. 995 neighborhood, Plan No. 1083 neighborhood, Al-Khalij neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Plan No. 913 neighborhood, Al-Dhareeb neighborhood, Al-Jafouniyah neighborhood, Al-Omdah neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood in Muzail, Jafarah Al-Jubairi neighborhood, Plan No. 1023 neighborhood, Plan No. 1037 neighborhood, Al-Mazal Market neighborhood).

Registration will end in the following neighborhoods in the Al-Zulfi governorate: (Ishbiliyah neighborhood, Granada neighborhood). Registration will also end in the following neighborhoods in the Ramah governorate: (Al-Azhār neighborhood, Al-Zuhūr neighborhood, Government Land Plan neighborhood, Government Land Plan located southeast of Plan 287, Al-Yasmeen neighborhood, Government Land Plan north of the regulatory plan No. 73 in the city of Ramah, Al-Manar neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Plan 94 neighborhood, Regulatory and organizational plan for Al-Jamalain neighborhood in Ramah, Plan 144 neighborhood, Al-Narjis neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Waha neighborhood, Al-Murooj neighborhood, Eid Mosque in Ramah, Government Land Plan east of Ramah town, Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Al-Khuzama neighborhood, Al-Fihaniyah neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Taa'awon neighborhood, part of an open area belonging to the Al-Sharq municipality).

Registration will end in the following neighborhoods in the Huraimla governorate: (J19 neighborhood, Al-Hazm neighborhood, J11 neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, J12 neighborhood, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, J14 neighborhood, J16 neighborhood, J7 neighborhood, J9 neighborhood, J10 neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, J1 neighborhood, J3 neighborhood, J18 neighborhood, the Old Al-Qurainah neighborhood, Lubab neighborhood, J17 neighborhood, J6 neighborhood, J13 neighborhood, Al-Daira neighborhood, J2 neighborhood, Al-Khuzaymi neighborhood, the New Al-Qurainah neighborhood, J5 neighborhood, Al-Sad neighborhood, J8 neighborhood, J15 neighborhood, J4 neighborhood). Registration will also end in specific real estate areas in the following governorates: (Al-Rain governorate, Afif governorate, Al-Majma'ah governorate, Al-Ghat governorate, Al-Dilam governorate, Al-Aflaj governorate, Thadiq governorate).

In the Qassim region, in the Al-Mudhnib governorate, registration will end in 139 neighborhoods including the following: (Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Adan Farms neighborhood, Al-Safalah Farms neighborhood, Governmental Circles neighborhood, Al-Majsa neighborhood, Al-Fayziyah neighborhood, J22 neighborhood, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Ulya and Al-Hayshah neighborhood, Al-Bustan neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Hazm neighborhood, Treatment Plant neighborhood, Al-Jadidah neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Mukayli neighborhood, the Old Daira neighborhood, Al-Murooj neighborhood, Al-Thulaimah neighborhood, Al-Shurqiyah neighborhood, Al-Salihiyah neighborhood, Khartoum Parks neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Sahla Al-Mutlaq neighborhood, Al-Jarayah neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Um Ashirah neighborhood, Qurtubah neighborhood, Al-Alaweh neighborhood, Al-Lisafah neighborhood, J21 neighborhood, Al-Nuwaidis neighborhood, Al-Rumaylah neighborhood, Nab'ah neighborhood, J25 neighborhood, Al-Safra neighborhood, King Abdullah neighborhood, Al-Tal'ah neighborhood, Al-Jadah neighborhood, Al-Asilah neighborhood, Al-Maqatir neighborhood, Um Al-Hamam neighborhood, Al-Rafiah neighborhood, Al-Shurqiyah Al-Jarallah neighborhood, J19 neighborhood, Al-Munaqiah neighborhood, Safiyah neighborhood, Shihah neighborhood, Al-Khazan neighborhood, Al-Jahaniyah neighborhood, Al-Qalita neighborhood, Al-Tahliya neighborhood, Al-Nahir neighborhood, Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, Al-Khuzama neighborhood, Al-Qaa neighborhood, Al-Naseem neighborhood, Ain Al-Aqili neighborhood, Al-Manar neighborhood, Al-Qafifah neighborhood, Al-Maqbarah neighborhood, J20 neighborhood, Al-Fadhilah neighborhood, Al-Husan neighborhood, Al-Rawdah1 neighborhood, Al-Nasirah neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Samhah neighborhood, North Farm neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Sulimiyah neighborhood, South Farm neighborhood).

Meanwhile, registration will end in the following neighborhoods in the Al-Asyah governorate: (Al-Abdullah Al-Eastern Palace neighborhood, Al-Khusaybah Al-Eastern neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Ulya neighborhood, Al-Istirahat neighborhood, Al-Baroud neighborhood, Al-Rafiah neighborhood, Al-Tarif Al-Asyah neighborhood, Al-Rabea neighborhood, Al-Azhār neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Quds neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Ghadeer neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Ain Bin Fahid neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Riyadh neighborhood, Al-Zahra neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Jazirah neighborhood, Al-Abdullah Al-Western Palace neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Khusaybah Al-Western neighborhood, Al-Yasmeen neighborhood, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, Al-Musayf neighborhood, Al-Barqaa neighborhood).

Registration will end in the Al-Shamasiyah governorate for the following neighborhoods: (Al-Balad neighborhood, Al-Quds neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, part of the East Buraidah neighborhood, Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Mutawakkil neighborhood, Al-Barzah neighborhood, Al-Qala'a neighborhood, Al-Rafiah neighborhood, Al-Wazir neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Mi'awiyah neighborhood, Al-Gharsat neighborhood, part of the Al-Oud neighborhood, Al-Aqda neighborhood, Al-Museum neighborhood, part of the Al-Yateemah neighborhood, Al-Khubayb neighborhood, Al-Wasat neighborhood, Al-Jal neighborhood, Al-Bida' neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Mamlakah neighborhood, Al-Farouq neighborhood, Al-Safaa neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Shamas neighborhood). In the Al-Buqayriyah governorate, registration will end in the following neighborhoods: (part of the Al-Qura' neighborhood, Al-Jami'ah neighborhood, part of the West Buraidah neighborhood).

The first land registration will end in the Makkah region in the following neighborhoods: (Rawabi Al-Husainiyah Plan, Al-Sami Gardens Plan, part of the Al-Salam neighborhood, part of the Al-Buhayrat neighborhood, part of the Northern Aqabah neighborhood, Al-Noor Plan, parts of the New Al-Naqa neighborhood, parts of Um Al-Joud neighborhood, part of the Tawiyah neighborhood, part of the Al-Shamisi neighborhood, parts of the Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, part of the Al-Basateen neighborhood, parts of the Al-Akisha neighborhood, part of the Al-Safwah neighborhood, part of the Al-Maqam neighborhood, parts of Al-Kadi neighborhood, part of the Al-Zahra neighborhood, part of the Al-Khadr neighborhood, part of the Qurtubah neighborhood, part of the Ray' Dhakher neighborhood, part of the Al-Kakiyah neighborhood, part of the New Al-Ghazah neighborhood, part of the Al-Hijrah neighborhood, part of the Al-Sanabil neighborhood, part of the Wadi Jaleel neighborhood, King Fahd neighborhood, Zamzam neighborhood, part of the Al-Awali neighborhood, part of the New Sha'ab Amir neighborhood, part of the New Al-Qararah neighborhood, part of the New Al-Mudai neighborhood).

In the Bahra governorate, registration will end in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Fanar neighborhood, part of the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, Al-Asalah neighborhood), in addition to the Jewel of the North Plan in the Jumum governorate.

In the Ha'il region, the following neighborhoods will end registration in the Al-Shamli governorate: (Middle Al-Istirahat neighborhood, Al-Hafa'ir Al-Ahyeen neighborhood, Middle Al-Hafira Al-Sab'ah neighborhood, Al-Waha neighborhood, Western University neighborhood, Eastern Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Western Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Eastern University neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Western Al-Hafira neighborhood, Eastern Al-Hafira Al-Sab'ah neighborhood, Al-Ta'awon neighborhood, Eastern Al-Hafira neighborhood, Al-Iskan neighborhood, Middle Al-Hafira neighborhood, Eastern Al-Istirahat neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Western Al-Hafira Al-Sab'ah neighborhood, Western Al-Istirahat neighborhood, Middle University neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Al-Ha'it governorate: (Abu Suhaylat neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Taybah neighborhood, Al-Ulya neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Bustan neighborhood, Bajeela neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Al-Naseem neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Al-Buq'aa governorate: (Al-Thurayya neighborhood, Al-Nafud neighborhood, J neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Shallal neighborhood, Al-Zahra neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, Al-Khazan neighborhood, Al-Iskan neighborhood, Al-Fawar neighborhood, Al-Khadamah neighborhood, Salah Al-Din neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Bida' neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Orubah neighborhood, Al-Dahna neighborhood, Zaroud neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Amended Plan 1050 neighborhood, Al-Balad neighborhood, Al-Wasit neighborhood, Al-Market neighborhood, Al-Qasr neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Hizam neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Khalij neighborhood, Taybah neighborhood, Al-Shu'lah neighborhood, Al-Disa neighborhood, Al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Al-Liwa neighborhood, Al-Qaa neighborhood, Al-Zuhairah neighborhood, Al-Hamam neighborhood, Al-Rimal neighborhood, Al-Muhamiyah neighborhood, Eastern Al-Buq'aa neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Samirah governorate: (Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Mamlakah neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Hattin neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Jubbah governorate: (Fifth neighborhood, Ninth neighborhood, First neighborhood, J1 neighborhood, J2 neighborhood, Third neighborhood, Fourth neighborhood, Second neighborhood, Eighth neighborhood, J3 neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Al-Sulimiyah governorate: (Industrial neighborhood, Al-Daira neighborhood, Al-Samra neighborhood, Al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood, Al-Adl neighborhood, Al-Izdihar neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Al-Shanan governorate: (Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Shurfah neighborhood, Al-Wadi neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood). Registration will also end in specific real estate areas in: (Mouqaq governorate, Al-Khata governorate, Al-Rawdah governorate, Al-Ghazalah governorate, Ha'il governorate).

The authority urged property owners located within the neighborhoods to promptly register their properties through the real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/ before the registration period ends to benefit from the services of executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.

It clarified that the real estate registry will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered, which includes the precise geographic location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, condition, and all associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it; to serve as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.

The authority confirmed that failing to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties stipulated in the land registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee reviewing violations, and that requests for land registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period ends in the announcement decision.

It is worth mentioning that the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (the Real Estate Registry) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency.