تحتفي المملكة العربية السعودية غداً (الأربعاء) 11 مارس 2026، بـ«يوم العَلَم»، وهو اليوم الذي أقر فيه الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -رحمه الله- العَلَم السعودي بدلالاته العظيمة التي تشير إلى التوحيد والعدل والقوة والنماء والرخاء، بتاريخ الـ27 من ذي الحجة 1355هـ الموافق 11 مارس 1937.

وتتجلى في هذا اليوم قيم ومعانٍ وطنية متجذرة بعمق تاريخ الدولة السعودية منذ رفعت أول راية في زمن التأسيس، وحملت في مدلولاتها ثوابت راسخة، إذ ترمز كلمة التوحيد التي تتوسطه إلى رسالة السلام والإسلام، التي قامت عليها هذه الدولة المباركة، ويرمز السيف إلى القوة والعدل والأمن، أما لونه الأخضر فدلالة على النماء والرخاء، واللون الأبيض على السلام والنقاء.

وظل العَلَم شاهداً على حملات توحيد البلاد التي خاضتها الدولة السعودية، واتخذ منه مواطنو ومواطنات هذا الوطن راية للعز شامخة لا تُنكّس، لما يمثله من أهمية بالغة بوصفه مظهراً من مظاهر الدولة وقوتها وسيادتها ورمزاً للتلاحم والائتلاف والوحدة الوطنية.

واستناداً إلى اليوم الذي أقر فيه الملك عبدالعزيز العَلَم السعودي، وبما يحمله من دلالات، أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أمراً ملكياً في 9 شعبان 1444هـ، الموافق 1 مارس 2023، يقضي بأن يكون يوم (11 مارس) من كل عام يوماً خاصاً بالعَلَم، باسم (يوم العَلَم).

يعود تاريخ العَلَم الوطني إلى مرحلة تأسيس الدولة السعودية عام 1139هـ/1727، حيث اتخذت راية خضراء، مربعة الشكل، مشغولة من الخز والإبريسم، وجانبها أبيض جهة السارية تتوسطها عبارة «لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله»، واستمر العَلَم بهذه المواصفات في عهد الدولة السعودية الثانية، وفي عام 1319هـ/ 1902 استمر الملك عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- في استخدام العَلَم ذات، حيث أضيف إلى العَلَم سيفان عموديان متقاطعان، ثم استبدل السيفان بسيف أفقي مسلول في الأعلى، ليستقر شكل العَلَم بوضع السيف تحت عبارة التوحيد في عام 1355هـ/1937 حينما صدرت موافقة الملك عبدالعزيز باعتماده

وشهدت الأنظمة المنظمة للعَلَم السعودي عدة مراحل تشريعية متتابعة، بدأت عام 1356هـ/1937 بصدور قرار مجلس الشورى الذي شمل تخصيص عَلَم الملك وعَلَم ولي العهد، كذلك عَلَم الجيش والطيران الداخلي والعَلَم الداخلي والعَلَم البحري السعودي الملكي والعَلَم البحري التجاري.

وصدر في عام 1371هـ/1952، قرار مجلس الشورى بشأن مقاسات الأعلام وتعديلاتها. فيما صدر مرسوم ملكي عام 1393هـ/1973 بالموافقة على نظام العَلَم للمملكة العربية السعودية، ونصّ النظام في إحدى مواده على إضافة شعار المملكة باللون الذهبي في الركن الأيمن أسفل العَلَم الخاص بالملك.

وفي عام 1398هـ/ 1978، صدرت اللائحة التنظيمية لنظام العَلَم، كما صدرت في عام 1407هـ/1987، المواصفات القياسية للعَلَم الوطني، في الوقت الذي أكد النظام الأساسي للحكم عام 1412هـ/ 1992، أن عَلَم الدولة السعودية لونه أخضر، وعرضه يساوي ثلثي طوله، وتتوسطه عبارة «لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله» تكتب بخط الثلث وتحتها سيف مسلول، مع النص على أن العَلَم لا يُنكّس أبداً مما جعله منفرداً بين أعلام دول العالم.