The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will celebrate tomorrow (Wednesday) March 11, 2026, "Flag Day," which is the day King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - officially adopted the Saudi flag with its significant meanings that refer to unity, justice, strength, growth, and prosperity, on the 27th of Dhul-Hijjah 1355 AH, corresponding to March 11, 1937.

This day reflects deeply rooted national values and meanings in the history of the Saudi state since the first flag was raised during the founding period, carrying in its connotations steadfast principles. The phrase of unity that is centered on it symbolizes the message of peace and Islam, upon which this blessed state was established, while the sword symbolizes strength, justice, and security. Its green color indicates growth and prosperity, and the white color signifies peace and purity.

The flag has remained a witness to the campaigns of unification that the Saudi state undertook, and the citizens of this homeland have taken it as a proud banner that will not be lowered, due to its immense importance as a manifestation of the state, its strength, sovereignty, and a symbol of cohesion, alliance, and national unity.

Based on the day King Abdulaziz adopted the Saudi flag and its connotations, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, issued a royal decree on 9 Sha'ban 1444 AH, corresponding to March 1, 2023, stating that March 11 of each year would be a special day for the flag, named "Flag Day."

The history of the national flag dates back to the founding of the Saudi state in 1139 AH/1727, when a green square flag was adopted, made of silk and brocade, with a white side towards the mast that features the phrase "There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah." The flag maintained these specifications during the era of the Second Saudi State, and in 1319 AH/1902, King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - continued to use the same flag, to which two vertical crossed swords were added. The swords were later replaced with a horizontally drawn sword at the top, settling the flag's design with the sword positioned under the phrase of unity in 1355 AH/1937 when King Abdulaziz approved its adoption.

The regulations governing the Saudi flag have undergone several legislative phases, starting in 1356 AH/1937 with the issuance of a decision by the Shura Council that included the allocation of the King’s flag, the Crown Prince’s flag, as well as the army flag, the internal aviation flag, the internal flag, the royal naval flag, and the commercial naval flag.

In 1371 AH/1952, the Shura Council issued a decision regarding the dimensions of the flags and their modifications. A royal decree was issued in 1393 AH/1973 approving the flag system for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which stipulated in one of its articles the addition of the Kingdom's emblem in gold color in the lower right corner of the King’s flag.

In 1398 AH/1978, the regulatory system for the flag was issued, and in 1407 AH/1987, the standard specifications for the national flag were released, at a time when the Basic Law of Governance confirmed in 1412 AH/1992 that the flag of the Saudi state is green, with a width equal to two-thirds of its length, and the phrase "There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah" is written in Thuluth script with a drawn sword beneath it, emphasizing that the flag shall never be lowered, making it unique among the flags of the world.