استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة المدينة المنورة مازن رجب، وأعضاء مجلس إدارة الغرفة.

واطّلع خلال اللقاء على جهود الغرفة في دعم قطاع الأعمال بالمنطقة، وتعزيز البيئة الاستثمارية، وتمكين رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، بما يسهم في تنمية الاقتصاد المحلي ورفع تنافسيته.

وأعرب رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة المدينة المنورة، باسمه ونيابةً عن أعضاء المجلس وقطاع الأعمال بالمنطقة، عن شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير المنطقة على ما تحظى به أعمال الغرفة من دعم واهتمام، مؤكداً أن مساندته تمثل دافعاً لمواصلة تطوير المبادرات والبرامج، بما يعزز الحراك الاقتصادي ويحقق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.