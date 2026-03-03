The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Medina Chamber of Commerce, Mazen Rajab, along with the members of the Chamber's Board of Directors.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the Chamber's efforts to support the business sector in the region, enhance the investment environment, and empower entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing to the development of the local economy and increasing its competitiveness.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Medina Chamber of Commerce expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of the council members and the business sector in the region, his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir for the support and attention that the Chamber's activities receive, affirming that his support serves as an impetus to continue developing initiatives and programs that enhance economic movement and achieve the sustainable development goals in the region.