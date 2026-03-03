استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة المدينة المنورة مازن رجب، وأعضاء مجلس إدارة الغرفة.
واطّلع خلال اللقاء على جهود الغرفة في دعم قطاع الأعمال بالمنطقة، وتعزيز البيئة الاستثمارية، وتمكين رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، بما يسهم في تنمية الاقتصاد المحلي ورفع تنافسيته.
وأعرب رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة المدينة المنورة، باسمه ونيابةً عن أعضاء المجلس وقطاع الأعمال بالمنطقة، عن شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير المنطقة على ما تحظى به أعمال الغرفة من دعم واهتمام، مؤكداً أن مساندته تمثل دافعاً لمواصلة تطوير المبادرات والبرامج، بما يعزز الحراك الاقتصادي ويحقق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.
The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Medina Chamber of Commerce, Mazen Rajab, along with the members of the Chamber's Board of Directors.
During the meeting, he was briefed on the Chamber's efforts to support the business sector in the region, enhance the investment environment, and empower entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing to the development of the local economy and increasing its competitiveness.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Medina Chamber of Commerce expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of the council members and the business sector in the region, his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir for the support and attention that the Chamber's activities receive, affirming that his support serves as an impetus to continue developing initiatives and programs that enhance economic movement and achieve the sustainable development goals in the region.