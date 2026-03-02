HONOR, the globally leading brand in AI-powered devices, during its participation in the Mobile World Congress MWC 2026, the world's premier event in the telecommunications sector, reinforced its vision for the concept of Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) and accelerated the implementation of the "ALPHA PLAN" through three interconnected axes including "Alpha Phone," "Alpha Store," and "Alpha Lab." Building on its long-term commitment to developing AI that places humans at its core, HONOR unveiled a first glimpse of the "Robot Phone," in a bold step exploring the horizons of AI that can interact in a human-like manner, presenting a new category of smartphones that reimagine how future AI devices integrate movement and spatial awareness in a groundbreaking and comprehensible way for customers.

Alongside this futuristic innovation, it unveiled the Magic V6, which represents the pinnacle of its innovations in the foldable phone category, combining leading silicon-carbon battery technology, exceptional display engineering, and AI-supported productivity within the most stunning and elegant foldable design to date. The company also announced new devices within its ecosystem, including the HONOR MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14, in a move that enhances its strategic plan to develop and integrate smart hardware and software to meet real customer needs in a more comprehensive and harmonious manner.



James Li, CEO of HONOR, stated: "Based on the principle of putting humans first, we guide the growth of AI through two main axes: cognitive intelligence and emotional intelligence, thus combining three forms of intelligence. We explore the new model of AI devices through the Alpha Phone; we host the new model of the ecological AI system through the Alpha Store; and we build the new model of silicon and carbon civilization through the Alpha Lab. With three phases of the Alpha Plan, we now have all the necessary components, and we embark on this journey at maximum speed."



A First Look at "Robot Phone": A New Category of Smartphones

The "Robot Phone" represents an entirely new category of smartphones, as it combines AI that can interact in a human-like manner, leading robotic movement capabilities, and exceptional cinematic imaging technologies. Instead of merely interacting through the screen and voice commands, HONOR gives its next-generation devices – metaphorically – a mind, hands, and feet by integrating AI with more vibrant and expressive physical interaction through movement and camera motion. Thus, the phone transcends the boundaries of a traditional stationary device, offering a more human and interactive experience, with the ability to instantly adjust the viewing angle to fit the scene. The "Robot Phone" relies on multi-modal perception, allowing it to recognize sounds, track movement, and maintain continuous visual awareness, providing a more natural and smooth interaction experience, creating a sensory experience closer to reality.

The phone also presents an innovative concept for AI-based interaction that can engage in a human-like manner, designed to appear more natural and expressive. It supports AI-powered video calls from all angles, with a movement system that smoothly tracks customers at the level of robotic technologies. It also interacts through emotional body language, including nodding to express agreement or disagreement, and can even dance to the rhythm of music, providing a playful and lively user experience.



Integrating robotic technologies into a smartphone required rethinking space, durability, and weight at an extremely precise level. HONOR leveraged its expertise in high-performance materials and reliability standards developed in its foldable devices to apply them in the engineering of the "Robot Phone," enabling the development of a specialized precision motor that features a compact size and exceptional durability. By significantly reducing the size of the motor, the company was able to integrate an ultra-compact gimbal system with four degrees of freedom within the phone, establishing a solid structure that supports AI interaction in a human-like manner at a robotic level in a groundbreaking and astonishing way.



This mechanical structure supports a three-axis gimbal stabilization system, providing smooth and precise movement even in rapidly changing scenes. The Super Steady Video mode enhances stability in intense motion scenes, while the AI Object Tracking feature intelligently tracks elements in real-time. The AI SpinShot feature elevates creativity to a new level, supporting smart rotation movements at 90° and 180°, delivering smooth cinematic transitions even when shooting with one hand.

The "Robot Phone" relies on a 200-megapixel sensor and a stabilized gimbal camera system, giving customers the ability to go beyond merely documenting moments to telling their life stories in an impactful professional style. Through advanced stabilization, intelligent tracking, and cinematic camera movement, the phone aims to bridge the gap between smartphone photography and producing content with a leading and exceptional professional appearance.



These combined capabilities demonstrate how AI that can interact in a human-like manner can open new horizons for photography and interaction, making the "Robot Phone" a pivotal milestone in HONOR's journey toward smarter and more customer-adaptive devices. As the company continues to develop the "ALPHA PLAN," the "Robot Phone" offers a clear glimpse of how AI that can interact in a human-like manner may shape the next generation of mobile technology in a groundbreaking and astonishing way.



HONOR Magic V6: A New Standard for Foldable Phones

While the "Robot Phone" explores the future of AI that can interact in a human-like manner, the Magic V6 represents the pinnacle of leading innovation in the foldable phone category. Leveraging HONOR's expertise in designing foldable phones, the Magic V6 offers a device that combines durability, performance, and smart productivity in an exceptional manner.



The device features an ultra-slim exterior design with a thickness of 8.75 mm, with a reinforced structure and advanced hinge, ensuring long-lasting reliability while maintaining an astonishing slimness. The Magic V6 carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, enhancing its durability for daily use. Within this ultra-slim design, HONOR integrated next-generation silicon-carbon battery technology to provide high energy without compromising the sleek design.



Thanks to its partnership with ATL, the Magic V6 benefits from fifth-generation silicon-carbon material, addressing the challenge of combining thinness with high energy density. This technology allows the phone to achieve a silicon content of 25% for the first time in the industry, supporting higher energy density in a leading foldable design. The result is a battery capacity of 6,660 mAh, within one of the thinnest foldable devices on the market, redefining endurance standards without compromising design.



During the Mobile World Congress 2026, HONOR also introduced an innovative new battery with the HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery, which features a silicon ratio of 32% and an energy density exceeding 900 watts/liter. This battery is designed to support foldable phones entering the era of 7,000 mAh, with a new leap in thin and high-energy battery technologies.



The Magic V6 sets a new standard in foldable phone displays. It comes with two leading LTPO 2.0 displays, measuring 6.52 inches for the outer screen and 7.95 inches when the device is fully opened, with variable refresh rates between 1–120 Hz and brightness reaching 6,000 nits for the outer screen and 5,000 nits for the inner screen to support HDR content.



The inner screen features ultra-thin flexible glass with SGS certification to reduce wrinkles, with a 44% reduction in wrinkle depth compared to the previous generation, providing a flatter surface and an immersive viewing experience. The silicon nitride-based anti-reflection layer reduces reflection to just 1.5%, while the 4320 Hz PWM technology and AI Defocus Display technology provide greater comfort during prolonged use. All these innovations make the Magic V6 more precise and durable for daily use.



When using the large inner screen fully, AI-supported productivity features enhance multitasking, content creation, and communication. The connected device tools support greater flexibility, making the Magic V6 a powerful device that operates smoothly across multiple environments, including the Apple ecosystem.



Exceptional Performance

As the first foldable phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system to maintain performance, the Magic V6 offers an extremely smooth gaming experience and the ability to handle multitasking and heavy workloads, making it the ultimate expression of foldable phones in the era of AI, with a design that withstands daily use and efficiently supports customers.



HONOR MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14

As part of expanding its ecosystem of AI-powered smart devices, HONOR also introduced the MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 during the Mobile World Congress 2026, completing the integrated AI ecosystem – a network of devices and software that work together intelligently to provide a seamless and smart experience for customers.



The HONOR MagicPad 4, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform, offers leading performance within a slim tablet measuring 4.8 mm thick. It features a 3K OLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, supported by AI tools to enhance productivity and content creation across a 12.3-inch screen. The device collaboration feature allows for a seamless experience with smartphones and multi-platform environments, including the Apple ecosystem. With the new Linux Lab environment in developer options, the OpenClaw AI smart assistant can run on the MagicPad 4, providing a comfortable working environment and broader opportunities for productivity enhancement.



The HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 enhances the range of AI-powered laptops, with performance supported by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Designed to handle intensive work and creative tasks with daily efficiency, it combines a 14.6-inch OLED display with accurate colors, leading battery performance, intelligent performance management, and an ultra-lightweight design for easy portability.

Together, the MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 affirm HONOR's strategy of integrating AI across all device categories, providing a connected and smart experience that goes beyond just smartphones.





Developing Smart Devices and Robots for the Era of AI

During the event, HONOR also unveiled its first humanoid robot, in a strategic move to leverage its expertise in phone technologies to create robots tailored for daily use. The robot will focus on three main scenarios: assisting with shopping, inspecting work environments, and providing supportive companionship to customers. Thanks to the experience gained from phones and connected devices, AI that can interact in a human-like manner can recognize customers, understand their needs, and offer personalized assistance from the first use.



Together, the "Robot Phone," the humanoid robot, the Magic V6, the MagicPad 4, and the MagicBook Pro 14 demonstrate how HONOR is expanding the scope of augmented human intelligence through digital and physical experiences, from exploring AI that can interact in a human-like manner to developing foldable phones and AI-supported productivity, reflecting a deeper integration of intelligence across devices and software.



Availability and Pricing

The HONOR Magic V6 will be available in selected markets during the second half of this year, with regional availability to be determined later. Local announcements will detail the specifications of each device, available color options, and pricing.

The HONOR MagicPad 4 will be available in gray and white, with prices starting at €699. Availability, configurations, and promotional offers may vary by region.