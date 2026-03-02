عززت HONOR العلامة الرائدة عالمياً في الأجهزة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، خلال مشاركتها في المؤتمر العالمي للجوال MWC 2026، الحدث الأبرز عالمياً في قطاع الاتصالات، رؤيتها لمفهوم الذكاء البشري المعزّز (AHI)، وسرّعت تنفيذ «ALPHA PLAN» عبر ثلاثة محاور مترابطة تشمل «Alpha Phone» و«Alpha Store» و«Alpha Lab. وانطلاقاً من التزامها طويل الأمد بتطوير ذكاء اصطناعي يضع الإنسان في صميم اهتماماته، كشفت HONOR عن لمحة أولى لهاتف «روبوت فون»، في خطوة جريئة تستكشف آفاق الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية، وتقدّم فئة جديدة من الهواتف الذكية تعيد تصور كيفية دمج أجهزة الذكاء الاصطناعي المستقبلية بين الحركة والإدراك المكاني بطريقة رائدة ومفهومة للعملاء.

وإلى جانب هذا الابتكار المستقبلي، كشفت النقاب عن Magic V6، الذي يمثل قمة ابتكاراتها في فئة الهواتف القابلة للطي، حيث يجمع بين تقنية بطارية السيليكون-كربون الرائدة، وهندسة عرض الاستثنائية، وإنتاجية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ضمن تصميم قابل للطي الأكثر ذهولاً وأناقة حتى اليوم. كما أعلنت الشركة عن أجهزة جديدة ضمن منظومتها تشمل HONOR MagicPad 4 وMagicBook Pro 14، في خطوة تعزز خطتها الاستراتيجية لتطوير ودمج الأجهزة والبرمجيات الذكية بما يلبي احتياجات العملاء الحقيقية بصورة أكثر تكاملاً وتناغماً.

وقال جيمس لي، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة HONOR: «انطلاقاً من مبدأ وضع الإنسان في المقام الأول، نوجه نمو الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر محورين أساسيين هما الذكاء العقلي والذكاء العاطفي، جامعين بذلك ثلاثة أشكال من الذكاء. نستكشف النموذج الجديد لأجهزة الذكاء الاصطناعي من خلال هاتف ألفا؛ ونستضيف النموذج الجديد لنظام الذكاء الاصطناعي البيئي من خلال متجر ألفا؛ ونبني النموذج الجديد لحضارة السيليكون والكربون من خلال مختبر ألفا. مع ثلاث مراحل من خطة ألفا، أصبح لدينا الآن جميع المكونات اللازمة، وننطلق في هذه الرحلة بأقصى سرعة ممكنة».


نظرة أولى على «روبوت فون»: فئة جديدة من الهواتف الذكية

يمثل «روبوت فون» فئة جديدة كلياً من الهواتف الذكية، إذ يجمع بين الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية، وقدرات حركة رائدة على مستوى الروبوتات، وتقنيات تصوير سينمائية استثنائية. وبدلاً من الاكتفاء بالتفاعل عبر الشاشة والأوامر الصوتية، تمنح HONOR أجهزتها من الجيل المقبل – بصورة مجازية – عقلاً وأيدياً وأقداماً، عبر دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي مع تفاعل جسدي أكثر حيوية وتعبيراً من خلال الحركة وحركة الكاميرا. وهكذا يتجاوز الهاتف حدود الجهاز التقليدي الثابت، ليقدم تجربة أكثر إنسانية وتفاعلاً، مع قدرة على تعديل زاوية الرؤية فورياً بما يتناسب مع المشهد. ويعتمد «روبوت فون» على إدراك متعدد الوسائط، يتيح له التعرف على الأصوات، وتتبع الحركة، والحفاظ على وعي بصري مستمر، ليقدّم تجربة تفاعل أكثر طبيعية وسلاسة، ويخلق تجربة حسية أقرب إلى الواقع.

كما يقدّم الهاتف مفهوماً مبتكراً للتفاعل القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية، صُمم ليبدو طبيعياً وتعبيرياً بصورة أكبر. فهو يدعم مكالمات فيديو مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي من جميع الزوايا، مع نظام حركة يتتبع العملاء بسلاسة على مستوى تقنيات الروبوتات. ويتفاعل أيضاً عبر لغة جسد عاطفية تشمل الإيماء بالرأس تعبيراً عن الموافقة أو الرفض، بل ويمكنه الرقص على إيقاع الموسيقى، ليمنح تجربة استخدام مرِحة وحيوية نابضة بالحياة.

وقد تطلّب دمج تقنيات الروبوت داخل هاتف ذكي إعادة التفكير في المساحة والمتانة والوزن على مستوى دقيق للغاية. واستفادت HONOR من خبرتها في المواد عالية الأداء ومعايير الاعتمادية التي طورتها في أجهزتها القابلة للطي، لتطبيقها في هندسة «روبوت فون»، ما أتاح تطوير محرك دقيق خاص يتميز بصغر الحجم وقوة التحمل الاستثنائية. ومن خلال تقليص حجم المحرك بشكل كبير، تمكنت الشركة من دمج نظام gimbal فائق الصغر بأربع درجات حرية داخل الهاتف، ما أسس لبنية صلبة تدعم حركة الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية بمستوى الروبوتات بطريقة رائدة ومذهلة.

وتدعم هذه البنية الميكانيكية نظام تثبيت gimbal ثلاثي المحاور، يوفّر حركة سلسة ودقيقة حتى في المشاهد التي تتغير بسرعة. كما يعزز وضع Super Steady Video الثبات في مشاهد الحركة المكثفة، فيما تتيح ميزة AI Object Tracking تتبع العناصر بذكاء وفي الوقت الفعلي. أما خاصية AI SpinShot فترتقي بالإبداع إلى مستوى جديد، عبر دعم حركات دوران ذكية بزاوية 90° و180°، لتقديم انتقالات سينمائية انسيابية حتى عند التصوير بيد واحدة.

ويعتمد «روبوت فون» على مستشعر بدقة 200 ميجابكسل ونظام كاميرا gimbal مثبت، ليمنح العملاء القدرة على تجاوز مجرد توثيق اللحظات، وصولاً إلى سرد قصص حياتهم بأسلوب احترافي مؤثر. ومن خلال التثبيت المتقدم، والتتبع الذكي، وحركة الكاميرا السينمائية، يسعى الهاتف إلى تقليص الفجوة بين تصوير الهواتف الذكية وصناعة محتوى بمظهر احترافي رائد واستثنائي.

وتؤكد هذه القدرات مجتمعة كيف يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية أن يفتح آفاقاً جديدة للتصوير والتفاعل، ما يجعل «روبوت فون» محطة مفصلية في مسيرة HONOR نحو أجهزة أكثر ذكاءً وتكيفاً مع العملاء. ومع استمرار الشركة في تطوير «ALPHA PLAN»، يقدّم «روبوت فون» لمحة واضحة عن الكيفية التي قد يشكّل بها الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية الجيل المقبل من تقنيات الهواتف المحمولة بصورة رائدة ومذهلة.


HONOR Magic V6: معيار جديد للهواتف القابلة للطي

بينما يستكشف «روبوت فون» مستقبل الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية، يمثل Magic V6 قمة الابتكار الرائد في فئة الهواتف القابلة للطي. وبالاعتماد على خبرة HONOR في تصميم الهواتف القابلة للطي، يقدم Magic V6 جهازاً يجمع بين المتانة والأداء والإنتاجية الذكية بطريقة استثنائية.

يأتي الجهاز بتصميم خارجي رقيق للغاية بسمك 8.75 ملم، مع هيكل معزز ومفصل متطور، ما يضمن موثوقية طويلة الأمد مع الحفاظ على نحافة مذهلة. ويحمل Magic V6 تصنيف IP68 وIP69 لمقاومة الماء والغبار، مما يعزز قدرته على التحمل في الاستخدام اليومي. وضمن هذا التصميم الرقيق للغاية، دمجت HONOR تقنية بطارية السيليكون-كربون من الجيل التالي، لتوفر طاقة عالية دون التأثير على التصميم النحيف.

وبفضل شراكتها مع ATL، يستفيد Magic V6 من مادة السيليكون-كربون من الجيل الخامس، ما يعالج تحدي الجمع بين النحافة وكثافة الطاقة العالية. وتتيح هذه التقنية للهاتف الوصول إلى محتوى سيليكون بنسبة 25% لأول مرة في الصناعة، ما يدعم كثافة طاقة أعلى في تصميم قابل للطي رائد. والنتيجة بطارية بسعة 6,660 مللي أمبير في الساعة، ضمن أحد أرق الأجهزة القابلة للطي في السوق، مع إعادة تعريف معايير التحمل دون المساومة على التصميم.

خلال المؤتمر العالمي للجوال 2026، قدمت HONOR أيضاً ابتكاراً جديداً في مجال البطاريات مع HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery، والتي تتميز بنسبة سيليكون 32% وكثافة طاقة تزيد على 900 واط/لتر. صُممت هذه البطارية لدعم دخول الهواتف القابلة للطي عصر 7,000 مللي أمبير، مع قفزة جديدة في تقنيات البطاريات النحيفة وعالية الطاقة.

يضع Magic V6 معياراً جديداً في شاشات الهواتف القابلة للطي. يأتي بشاشتين رائدتين من نوع LTPO 2.0، بقياس 6.52 بوصة للشاشة الخارجية و7.95 بوصة عند فتح الجهاز بالكامل، مع معدلات تحديث متغيرة بين 1–120 هرتز وسطوع يصل إلى 6,000 نيت للشاشة الخارجية و5,000 نيت للداخلية لدعم محتوى HDR.

تتميز الشاشة الداخلية بزجاج مرن فائق النحافة مع شهادة SGS لتقليل التجاعيد، مع خفض عمق التجاعيد بنسبة 44% مقارنة بالجيل السابق، لتوفير سطح أكثر استواءً وتجربة مشاهدة غامرة. كما يقلل طبقة مقاومة الانعكاس المعتمدة على نيتريد السيليكون من الانعكاس إلى 1.5% فقط، في حين توفر تقنية PWM بقدرة 4320 هرتز وتقنية AI Defocus Display راحة أكبر عند الاستخدام الطويل. كل هذه الابتكارات تجعل Magic V6 أكثر دقة ومتانة في الاستخدام اليومي.

عند استخدام الشاشة الداخلية الكبيرة بالكامل، تعمل ميزات الإنتاجية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين تعدد المهام، وإنشاء المحتوى، والتواصل. كما تدعم الأدوات المتصلة بين الأجهزة مرونة أكبر، لتجعل Magic V6 جهازاً قوياً يعمل بانسيابية مع بيئات متعددة، بما في ذلك نظام Apple.

أداء استثنائي

كأول هاتف قابل للطي يعمل بمعالج Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5، مع نظام تبريد متطور بالغرفة البخارية للحفاظ على الأداء، يقدم Magic V6 تجربة ألعاب سلسة للغاية، وقدرة على تعدد المهام والأعمال الثقيلة، ليكون التعبير الأمثل عن الهواتف القابلة للطي في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع تصميم يتحمل الاستخدام اليومي ويقدم الدعم للعملاء بكفاءة.


HONOR MagicPad 4 و MagicBook Pro 14

في إطار توسيع منظومة أجهزتها الذكية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، قدمت HONOR خلال المؤتمر العالمي للجوال 2026 أيضاً MagicPad 4 وMagicBook Pro 14، لتكمل منظومة الذكاء الاصطناعي المتكاملة – أي شبكة الأجهزة والبرمجيات التي تعمل معاً بطريقة ذكية لتقديم تجربة سلسة وذكية للعملاء.

يتميز HONOR MagicPad 4، المزود بمنصة Snapdragon 8 Gen 5، بأداء رائد ضمن جهاز لوحي رقيق بسمك 4.8 ملم. ويأتي بشاشة OLED بدقة 3K ومعدل تحديث 165 هرتز، مدعومة بأدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحسين الإنتاجية وإنشاء المحتوى عبر شاشة قياس 12.3 بوصة. كما تتيح ميزة التعاون بين الأجهزة تجربة سلسة مع الهواتف الذكية والبيئات متعددة المنصات، بما في ذلك نظام Apple. وبفضل بيئة Linux Lab الجديدة في خيارات المطورين، يمكن تشغيل المساعد الذكي OpenClaw AI على MagicPad 4، لتوفير بيئة عمل مريحة وفرص أوسع لتحسين الإنتاجية.

ويعزز HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 مجموعة أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمولة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، مع أداء مدعوم بمعالجات Intel Core Ultra Series 3. صُمم لتحمل الأعمال المكثفة والمهام الإبداعية وكفاءة الاستخدام اليومي، ويجمع بين شاشة OLED قياس 14.6 بوصة دقيقة الألوان، وأداء بطارية رائد، وإدارة أداء ذكية، وتصميم فائق الخفة لسهولة النقل.
معاً، تؤكد MagicPad 4 وMagicBook Pro 14 استراتيجية HONOR في دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر جميع فئات الأجهزة، لتقديم تجربة متصلة وذكية تتجاوز الهاتف الذكي فقط.



تطوير الأجهزة والروبوتات الذكية لعصر الذكاء الاصطناعي

خلال الحدث، كشفت HONOR أيضاً عن أول روبوت بشري لها، في خطوة استراتيجية لاستغلال خبرتها في تقنيات الهواتف لإنشاء روبوتات مخصصة للاستخدام اليومي. سيركز الروبوت على ثلاثة سيناريوهات رئيسية: المساعدة في التسوق، وفحص بيئات العمل، وتقديم رفقة داعمة للعملاء. وبفضل الخبرة المكتسبة من الهواتف والأجهزة المتصلة، يمكن لأجهزة الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية التعرف على العملاء وفهم احتياجاتهم وتقديم المساعدة الشخصية من أول استخدام.

معاً، يظهر كل من «روبوت فون»، والروبوت البشري، وMagic V6، وMagicPad 4، وMagicBook Pro 14 كيف توسّع HONOR نطاق الذكاء البشري المعزّز عبر التجارب الرقمية والفيزيائية، من استكشاف الذكاء الاصطناعي القابل للتفاعل بطريقة بشرية إلى تطوير هواتف قابلة للطي وإنتاجية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ليعكس كل إعلان تكاملاً أعمق للذكاء عبر الأجهزة والبرمجيات.

التوفر والأسعار

سيكون HONOR Magic V6 متاحاً في أسواق مختارة خلال النصف الثاني من هذا العام، مع تحديد التوافر الإقليمي لاحقاً. وسيتم الإعلان محلياً عن مواصفات كل جهاز، وخيارات الألوان المتوفرة، والأسعار.

سيتوفر جهاز HONOR MagicPad 4 باللونين الرمادي والأبيض، بسعر يبدأ من 699 يورو. قد يختلف التوفر والتكوينات والعروض الترويجية حسب المنطقة.