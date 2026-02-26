احتفى اتحاد وكالات أنباء دول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي «يونا» بوثيقة «بناء الجسور بين المذاهب الإسلامية»، وذلك خلال الملتقى الرمضاني الذي نظّمهُ الاتحاد في مدينة جدة، بحضور نخبةٍ من العلماء والمفكرين، وممثلي وكالات الأنباء العربية والإسلامية، وكبرى المؤسسات الإعلامية.

وفي مستهلّ الملتقى، تطرّق الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى إلى الإجماع العُلمائي على هذه الوثيقة التاريخية، التي صدرَت عن مؤتمرها التأسيسي في شهر رمضان 1445هـ، وحظيَت برعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور المفتين وكبار علماء الأُمّة من مختلف المذاهب الإسلامية.

وثمّن فضيلته هذا الاحتفاء النوعي الذي قام به اتحاد وكالات أنباء دول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، مشيداً بالتنوع العُلمائي والفكري والإعلامي المميز للحضور.

من جانبه، أكد المدير العام لاتحاد وكالات أنباء دول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي محمد اليامي أنّ هذا الملتقى يأتي احتفاءً بهذه الوثيقة التاريخية التي أمضاها علماء الأمّة الإسلامية بجوار قِبلتهم الجامعة في مكة المكرمة، لترسم خارطةَ طريقٍ للخطاب الإعلامي المسؤول في تناول قضايا الداخل الإسلامي، ولا سيما التعاطي الإعلامي مع التنوّع المذهبي.

ولفتَ اليامي إلى أنّ الحضور الكبير للملتقى يعكس ثراء مضامين الوثيقة، بوصفها مرجعية للإعلام الإسلامي في سياق خطاب جامع يُعزّز التضامن، ويُبرز المشتركات، ويُسهم في جمْع الكلمة، ويدعم الوحدة الإسلامية، ويُرسّخ قِيَم الاعتدال والتقارب بين مكوّنات الأُمّة.

وشهد الملتقى تدشين كتاب «وثيقة مكة المكرمة: رسالة الوسطية والتسامح إلى العالم. حضور عالميّ وتأثير حضاريّ عبر القارات»، إلى جانب تقديم جائزة المهنية الإعلامية لوكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية «وفا».