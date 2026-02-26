The Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation "UNA" celebrated the document "Building Bridges Between Islamic Sects" during the Ramadan forum organized by the union in the city of Jeddah, with the presence of a select group of scholars, thinkers, and representatives of Arab and Islamic news agencies, as well as major media institutions.

At the beginning of the forum, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, addressed the scholarly consensus on this historic document, which was issued during its founding conference in the month of Ramadan 1445 AH, and received generous patronage from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, with the attendance of muftis and senior scholars of the nation from various Islamic sects.



He praised this qualitative celebration organized by the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, commending the distinctive scholarly, intellectual, and media diversity of the attendees.

For his part, the Director-General of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mohammed Al-Yami, confirmed that this forum comes in celebration of this historic document, which was endorsed by the scholars of the Islamic nation near their unified qibla in Mecca, to outline a roadmap for responsible media discourse in addressing issues within the Islamic community, particularly the media engagement with sectarian diversity.



Al-Yami pointed out that the large attendance at the forum reflects the richness of the document's contents, as it serves as a reference for Islamic media within an inclusive discourse that enhances solidarity, highlights commonalities, contributes to unifying voices, supports Islamic unity, and reinforces the values of moderation and rapprochement among the components of the nation.



The forum witnessed the launch of the book "The Document of Mecca: A Message of Moderation and Tolerance to the World. Global Presence and Civilizational Impact Across Continents," along with the presentation of the Media Professionalism Award to the Palestinian News Agency "Wafa."