On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir participated in the official opening ceremony of the 50th session of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community "CARICOM" in the capital, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

He also participated in a discussion session with the leaders of those countries, addressing relations with the member states and ways to enhance them in all fields.