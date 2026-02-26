نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، شارك وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، بالعاصمة باستير في سانت كيتس ونيفيس، في حفل الافتتاح الرسمي للدورة الـ50 لمؤتمر رؤساء حكومات مجموعة الكاريبية «كاريكوم».

كما شارك في جلسة نقاش مع قادة تلك الدول، تناولت العلاقات مع دول المنظمة وسبل تعزيزها في المجالات كافة.