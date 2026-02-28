أعلنت الحكومة البريطانية، الجمعة، سحب موظفيها الدبلوماسيين مؤقتاً من سفارة المملكة المتحدة في طهران، وذلك «بسبب الوضع الأمني» الراهن في المنطقة.

وجاء الإعلان عبر تحديث لنصائح السفر على موقع وزارة الخارجية البريطانية، حيث أكدت الوزارة أن «السفارة في طهران تواصل عملها عن بعد»، مشيرة إلى أن القدرة على تقديم المساعدة القنصلية للمواطنين البريطانيين أصبحت محدودة للغاية، وأنه «لا يوجد دعم قنصلي حضوري متاح حتى في حالات الطوارئ».

وأوضحت الوزارة أن القرار يُعد إجراءً احترازياً، ونصحت مواطنيها بعدم السفر إلى إيران نهائياً.

يأتي هذا الإجراء في سياق تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية بشكل حاد، خصوصاً بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث شهدت الأيام الأخيرة جولات مفاوضات نووية في جنيف لم تحقق تقدماً كبيراً، إلى جانب تحذيرات أمريكية متكررة من إمكانية اللجوء إلى خيارات عسكرية إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق يحد من البرنامج النووي الإيراني.

وتزامن الإعلان البريطاني مع إجراءات أمريكية مشابهة، حيث سمحت الولايات المتحدة لموظفي سفارتها غير الأساسيين وأسرهم في إسرائيل بالمغادرة طوعاً بسبب مخاطر أمنية، وسط مخاوف من ضربات محتملة على أهداف إيرانية.

ومنذ عودة الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى الرئاسة في يناير 2025، شددت إدارته على سياسة «الضغط الأقصى» ضد إيران، مع تصريحات متكررة تحذر من أن طهران لن يُسمح لها بامتلاك سلاح نووي، وأن «أموراً سيئة» قد تحدث إذا فشلت المفاوضات.