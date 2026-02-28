The British government announced on Friday the temporary withdrawal of its diplomatic staff from the UK Embassy in Tehran, citing the current "security situation" in the region.

The announcement came through an update to travel advice on the UK Foreign Office website, where the ministry confirmed that "the embassy in Tehran continues to operate remotely," noting that the ability to provide consular assistance to British citizens has become extremely limited, and that "there is no in-person consular support available even in emergencies."

The ministry clarified that the decision is a precautionary measure and advised its citizens against traveling to Iran altogether.

This action comes amid sharply rising regional tensions, particularly between the United States and Iran, as recent days have seen rounds of nuclear negotiations in Geneva that have not made significant progress, alongside repeated American warnings of potential military options if an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program is not reached.

The British announcement coincided with similar American measures, as the United States allowed non-essential embassy staff and their families in Israel to leave voluntarily due to security risks, amid fears of potential strikes on Iranian targets.

Since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, his administration has emphasized a "maximum pressure" policy against Iran, with repeated statements warning that Tehran will not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, and that "bad things" could happen if negotiations fail.