The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental regulations for transporting one cubic meter of local firewood in the Riyadh region. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for transporting local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.