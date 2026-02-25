The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Competitiveness and the Saudi Center for Economic Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, valued the continuous support that the business sector in the Kingdom receives from the wise leadership, on the occasion of the Cabinet's decision to merge the two centers under the name of the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business. He affirmed that the decision enhances the competitiveness of the Kingdom and its development, improves its ranking in related indicators and reports, facilitates the procedures for starting and conducting economic activities, and provides all related services and operations by following the best international methods and practices.

He added that the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business will continue to provide more than 6,000 government services directed at the business sector in integration with all relevant government entities with the highest levels of quality and innovation, through the unified business platform and its 20 branches in 15 cities.

Al-Qasabi pointed out that merging the two centers will unify the channels for monitoring the challenges facing the private sector, implement targeted reforms to facilitate the start and conduct of business, in integration with government entities, in addition to enhancing the Kingdom's global competitiveness and maximizing the benefits from partnerships with local and international entities and organizations, especially in aspects related to knowledge transfer and experience exchange.

He concluded that the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business will work in partnership with both the public and private sectors to ensure that the Kingdom ranks among the most competitive countries globally, and that its business environment becomes a global model in the quality, smoothness, and efficiency of government services directed at the business sector.