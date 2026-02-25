ثمّن رئيس مجلس إدارتَي المركز الوطني للتنافسية والمركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، الدعم المستمر الذي يحظى به قطاع الأعمال في المملكة من القيادة الرشيدة، بمناسبة صدور قرار مجلس الوزراء القاضي بدمج المركزين تحت مسمى المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال، مؤكداً أن القرار يعزز من تحسين تنافسية المملكة وتطويرها، والارتقاء بترتيبها في المؤشرات والتقارير ذات الصلة، وتيسير إجراءات بدء الأعمال الاقتصادية ومزاولتها، وتقديم جميع الخدمات والأعمال ذات الصلة باتباع أفضل الأساليب والممارسات الدولية.

وأضاف أن المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال سيواصل تقديم أكثر من 6 آلاف خدمة حكومية موجهة لقطاع الأعمال بالتكامل مع جميع الجهات الحكومية ذات الصلة بأعلى درجات الجودة والابتكار، من خلال منصة الأعمال الموحدة والفروع البالغ عددها 20 فرعاً في 15 مدينة.

وأشار القصبي إلى أن دمج المركزين من شأنه توحيد قنوات رصد التحديات التي تواجه القطاع الخاص، وتنفيذ إصلاحات موجهة لتسهيل بدء ومزاولة الأعمال، بالتكامل مع الجهات الحكومية، إلى جانب تعزيز تنافسية المملكة عالمياً، وتعظيم الاستفادة من الشراكات مع الجهات والمنظمات على المستوى المحلي والدولي، خصوصاً في الجوانب المتعلقة بنقل المعرفة وتبادل الخبرات.

وختم بأن المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال سيعمل بالشراكة مع القطاعين العام والخاص على أن تكون المملكة في مصاف الدول الأكثر تنافسية عالمياً، وأن تكون بيئة الأعمال فيها نموذجاً عالمياً في جودة وسلاسة وكفاءة الخدمات الحكومية الموجهة لقطاع الأعمال.