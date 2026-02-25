أصدر رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة الدكتور حسام بن عبدالمحسن العنقري، قراراً بتكليف محمد بن عبدالرحمن الرزين متحدثاً رسمياً للديوان العام للمحاسبة، إضافةً إلى عمله مديراً تنفيذياً للمراجعة المالية والالتزام بالديوان.

ويأتي هذا القرار في إطار حرص الديوان العام للمحاسبة على تعزيز قنوات الاتصال الدائمة مع وسائل الإعلام المختلفة، ومد جسور التواصل مع المجتمع المحلي والدولي، بما يُسهم في رفع مستوى الشفافية، وتيسير الوصول إلى المعلومات المرتبطة في مجال اختصاصات الديوان في المراجعة المالية والالتزام ومراجعة الأداء.

ويتمتع الرزين بخبرة عملية تكوّنت عبر مسيرته المهنية في كُبرى شركات المحاسبة والمراجعة العالمية، ويحمل درجة الماجستير في المالية.