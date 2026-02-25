The President of the General Court of Accounts, Dr. Hussam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari, has issued a decision appointing Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Razein as the official spokesperson for the General Court of Accounts, in addition to his role as Executive Director of Financial Audit and Compliance at the court.

This decision comes as part of the General Court of Accounts' commitment to enhancing permanent communication channels with various media outlets and building bridges of communication with the local and international community, which contributes to raising the level of transparency and facilitating access to information related to the court's competencies in financial auditing, compliance, and performance review.

Al-Razein has practical experience gained throughout his professional career in major global accounting and auditing firms, and he holds a master's degree in finance.