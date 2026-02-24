سعود بن مشعل يشارك رجال الأمن والجهات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن طعام الإفطار ‏في المسجد الحرام

شارك نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، رجال الأمن والجهات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن طعام الإفطار ‏في المسجد الحرام، بحضور عدد من مسؤولي القطاعات وقيادات القطاعات الأمنية المشاركين في خدمة قاصدي المسجد الحرام.

ونقل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة للجميع تحيات مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، وشكره لهم نظير الأعمال التي يقومون بها لخدمة قاصدي المسجد الحرام، حاثاً إياهم على بذل المزيد من الجهود ومضاعفة الأعمال لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، ابتغاء لوجه الله سبحانه، وتحقيقاً لتطلعات وتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة.

كما استمع لشرح عن الخطط الجاري تنفيذها بالمسجد الحرام لإدارة الحشود وتحقيق السلامة للقاصدين.