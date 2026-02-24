سعود بن مشعل يشارك رجال الأمن والجهات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن طعام الإفطار ‏في المسجد الحرام

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, shared iftar meals with security personnel and the participating agencies serving the guests of Allah at the Grand Mosque, in the presence of several officials from various sectors and leaders of the security sectors involved in serving those visiting the Grand Mosque.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region conveyed the greetings of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and expressed his gratitude to them for the work they are doing to serve the visitors of the Grand Mosque, urging them to exert more efforts and double their work in serving the guests of Allah, seeking the pleasure of God Almighty, and fulfilling the aspirations and directives of the wise leadership.

He also listened to an explanation about the plans being implemented at the Grand Mosque to manage crowds and ensure the safety of the visitors.