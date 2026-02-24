شارك أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، أبناءهم الأيتام وذوي الإعاقة وأبناء الشهداء والمصابين مأدبة الإفطار الرمضاني السنوي، بمركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري بمدينة جيزان.

وقدّم أمير منطقة جازان ونائبه التهنئة للجميع بحلول شهر رمضان المبارك، سائلين الله -العلي القدير- أن يعيده على الجميع بالخير واليُمن والبركات، مؤكدين حرص القيادة الرشيدة على دعم هذه الفئة الغالية على الجميع، وتعزيز البرامج والمبادرات التي تُسهم في تمكينهم وتهيئة البيئة المناسبة لهم.

وأعرب أمير منطقة جازان عن سعادته بمشاركة أبنائه الأيتام وذوي الإعاقة وأبناء الشهداء والمصابين الإفطار، مشيداً بالدور الذي تقوم به الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي في خدمة هذه الفئة وغيرهم من أبناء الوطن، ومثمّناً جهود القائمين على جمعية غراس لرعاية الأيتام بالمنطقة، وما تقدمه الجمعية من برامج ومبادرات.