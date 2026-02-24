شارك أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، أبناءهم الأيتام وذوي الإعاقة وأبناء الشهداء والمصابين مأدبة الإفطار الرمضاني السنوي، بمركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري بمدينة جيزان.
وقدّم أمير منطقة جازان ونائبه التهنئة للجميع بحلول شهر رمضان المبارك، سائلين الله -العلي القدير- أن يعيده على الجميع بالخير واليُمن والبركات، مؤكدين حرص القيادة الرشيدة على دعم هذه الفئة الغالية على الجميع، وتعزيز البرامج والمبادرات التي تُسهم في تمكينهم وتهيئة البيئة المناسبة لهم.
وأعرب أمير منطقة جازان عن سعادته بمشاركة أبنائه الأيتام وذوي الإعاقة وأبناء الشهداء والمصابين الإفطار، مشيداً بالدور الذي تقوم به الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي في خدمة هذه الفئة وغيرهم من أبناء الوطن، ومثمّناً جهود القائمين على جمعية غراس لرعاية الأيتام بالمنطقة، وما تقدمه الجمعية من برامج ومبادرات.
The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, shared the annual Ramadan Iftar meal with orphans, individuals with disabilities, and the children of martyrs and the injured at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center in Jizan City.
The Governor of Jazan Region and his deputy congratulated everyone on the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking Allah - the Almighty - to bring it back to everyone with goodness, blessings, and prosperity, emphasizing the leadership's commitment to supporting this precious group and enhancing programs and initiatives that contribute to empowering them and creating a suitable environment for them.
The Governor of Jazan Region expressed his happiness in sharing the Iftar with orphans, individuals with disabilities, and the children of martyrs and the injured, praising the role played by government agencies and the non-profit sector in serving this group and other citizens of the nation, and appreciating the efforts of those in charge of the Gharas Association for Orphan Care in the region and the programs and initiatives the association provides.