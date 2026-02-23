احتفت المديرية العامة للجوازات بمرور 299 عاماً على تأسيس الدولة السعودية، عبر المنافذ الدولية في جميع مناطق المملكة.

**media«2667515»**

وتجسّد مناسبة يوم التأسيس معاني الفخر بتاريخ الوطن، وتبرز توثيق مسيرة قادته وأبنائه، وتعكس عمق الدولة السعودية، وما سطره الأبطال من بطولات خالدة عبر التاريخ، بما يمثل ملاحم راسخة من الانتماء والولاء حتى يومنا هذا.