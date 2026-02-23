The General Directorate of Passports celebrated the 299th anniversary of the establishment of the Saudi state, through international ports in all regions of the Kingdom.

**media«2667515»**

The Foundation Day occasion embodies the pride in the history of the homeland, highlights the documentation of the journey of its leaders and sons, and reflects the depth of the Saudi state, as well as the immortal heroics written by heroes throughout history, representing steadfast epics of belonging and loyalty to this day.