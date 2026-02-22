أصدر المدير العام للجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع قرارات إدارية بترقية 1842 فرداً من منسوبي ومنسوبات المديرية العامة للجوازات، إلى الرتب التي تلي رتبهم، وذلك في مختلف إدارات المديرية وإدارات جوازات المناطق وفروعها.
وأكد اللواء المربع أن هذه الترقيات تأتي امتداداً لحرص القيادة الرشيدة على تطوير الكوادر البشرية وتمكينها، بما يعزز كفاءة العمل ويرفع مستوى جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين.
وهنّأ اللواء المربع الأفراد المترقّين، متمنياً لهم التوفيق في مسيرتهم العملية، ومؤكداً أهمية مواصلة أداء مهماتهم لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.
The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, has issued administrative decisions to promote 1,842 individuals from the staff of the General Directorate of Passports to the ranks following their current ranks, across various departments of the directorate and the regional passport offices and their branches.
Major General Al-Murabba emphasized that these promotions are a continuation of the wise leadership's commitment to developing human resources and empowering them, which enhances work efficiency and raises the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.
He congratulated the promoted individuals, wishing them success in their professional journey, and reaffirmed the importance of continuing to perform their duties in service of the religion, then the king, and the homeland.