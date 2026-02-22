أصدر المدير العام للجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع قرارات إدارية بترقية 1842 فرداً من منسوبي ومنسوبات المديرية العامة للجوازات، إلى الرتب التي تلي رتبهم، وذلك في مختلف إدارات المديرية وإدارات جوازات المناطق وفروعها.

وأكد اللواء المربع أن هذه الترقيات تأتي امتداداً لحرص القيادة الرشيدة على تطوير الكوادر البشرية وتمكينها، بما يعزز كفاءة العمل ويرفع مستوى جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين.

وهنّأ اللواء المربع الأفراد المترقّين، متمنياً لهم التوفيق في مسيرتهم العملية، ومؤكداً أهمية مواصلة أداء مهماتهم لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.