The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, has issued administrative decisions to promote 1,842 individuals from the staff of the General Directorate of Passports to the ranks following their current ranks, across various departments of the directorate and the regional passport offices and their branches.

Major General Al-Murabba emphasized that these promotions are a continuation of the wise leadership's commitment to developing human resources and empowering them, which enhances work efficiency and raises the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.

He congratulated the promoted individuals, wishing them success in their professional journey, and reaffirmed the importance of continuing to perform their duties in service of the religion, then the king, and the homeland.