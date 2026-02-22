بدأ السجل العقاري استقبال طلبات التسجيل العيني الأول لقطعة عقارية واحدة ضمن نطاق جزء من حي بني عبد الأشهل في المدينة المنورة، وذلك ضمن جهوده المستمرة في تنظيم وتوثيق الملكيات العقارية بالمملكة.

وأوضح السجل العقاري أن على مُلّاك العقارات الواقعة في هذا النطاق المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم قبل نهاية يوم الخميس 28 مايو 2026م، مشيراً إلى أن التسجيل متاح عبر منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية، أو من خلال تطبيق السجل العقاري، إضافة إلى إمكانية التواصل مع مركز خدمة العملاء على الرقم (199002) للاستفسار عن إجراءات وخطوات التسجيل.

وأكد أن الالتزام بالتسجيل خلال الفترة المحددة يُمكّن المُلّاك من الاستفادة من خدمات السجل العقاري وتنفيذ التصرفات العقارية بسهولة ويسر، مع تفادي العقوبات والغرامات التي نص عليها نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، مشيراً إلى أنه سيتم إصدار «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، يتضمن الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار، وبيانات مالكه، وأوصافه، وحالته، وما يرتبط به من حقوق والتزامات، إلى جانب جميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية.

وبيّن السجل العقاري أن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن أعماله المتواصلة لتسجيل العقارات في المناطق المستفيدة، بما يعزز مستوى الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع العقاري، عبر إنشاء سجل عقاري شامل يُعد مرجعية موحدة لجميع بيانات العقارات في المملكة.