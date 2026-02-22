The real estate registry has begun receiving applications for the first land registration for a single property within a part of the Bani Abdul Ashhal neighborhood in Medina, as part of its ongoing efforts to organize and document property ownership in the Kingdom.

The real estate registry clarified that property owners located in this area should take the initiative to register their properties before the end of Thursday, May 28, 2026, noting that registration is available through the electronic real estate registry platform or via the real estate registry application. Additionally, they can contact the customer service center at the number (199002) for inquiries about the registration procedures and steps.



It emphasized that adhering to the registration within the specified period enables owners to benefit from the services of the real estate registry and to carry out real estate transactions easily and smoothly, while avoiding the penalties and fines stipulated by the land registration system. It pointed out that a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership registration will be issued for each registered property unit, which will include the precise geographical location of the property, the owner's details, descriptions, status, and any associated rights and obligations, along with all real estate transactions that occur, serving as a foundation for documenting ownership and real estate rights.



The real estate registry indicated that this step is part of its ongoing efforts to register properties in the benefiting areas, enhancing the level of reliability and transparency in the real estate sector by creating a comprehensive real estate registry that serves as a unified reference for all property data in the Kingdom.