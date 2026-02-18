The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of himself and the people of the region, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for their generous donation of 150 million riyals to support the "Generosity is from Us and Within Us" campaign through the Jood Housing platform.

He affirmed that this donation embodies the approach of the wise leadership in instilling a culture of giving and its continuous commitment to empowering developmental initiatives that have a direct impact on the lives of citizens, enhancing the quality of life, and supporting the stability of deserving families in various regions of the Kingdom.

He praised the continuous support provided by the wise leadership to ensure suitable housing for deserving families, valuing the role of the "Generosity is from Us and Within Us" campaign in reinforcing the principles of community solidarity and enhancing the contributions of individuals and organizations in assisting the most needy families across various regions of the Kingdom, including the Eastern Province, which contributes to achieving family stability and strengthening community cohesion.

He asked the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to protect the leadership of this blessed country and to continue bestowing upon the Kingdom the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity.