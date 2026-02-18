رفع أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ على تبرعهما السخيّ بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال لدعم حملة «الجود منا وفينا» عبر منصة جود الإسكان.

وأكد أن هذا التبرع يجسد نهج القيادة الرشيدة في ترسيخ ثقافة العطاء، وحرصها المستمر على تمكين المبادرات التنموية ذات الأثر المباشر على حياة المواطنين، بما يعزز جودة الحياة، ويدعم استقرار الأسر المستحقة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وأشاد بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من دعم متواصل لتوفير السكن الملائم للأسر المستحقة، مثمناً دور حملة «الجود منا وفينا» في ترسيخ مبادئ التكافل المجتمعي، وتعزيز إسهام الأفراد والجهات في مساندة الأسر الأكثر احتياجاً في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما في ذلك المنطقة الشرقية، وهو ما يسهم في تحقيق الاستقرار الأسري وتعزيز التماسك المجتمعي.

وسأل المولى -عزّ وجل- أن يحفظ قيادة هذه البلاد المباركة، وأن يديم على المملكة نعمة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.