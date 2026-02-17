Dallah Hospitals and Clinics, along with Dallah Home Healthcare, announced the approved working hours during the blessed month of Ramadan; in order to ensure the continued provision of its health services with high efficiency and to meet the needs of patients during this holy month.

It has taken care to diversify working hours across various branches and clinics to facilitate patients' access to medical services, while maintaining general emergencies, pediatric emergencies, and women's and childbirth emergencies around the clock (24 hours a day) to address urgent cases at any time.

The announcement includes all Dallah hospitals (Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital, Dallah Namar Hospital, Dallah Al-Ahsa Hospital, Dallah Khobar Hospital), as well as the working hours of Dallah Clinics, in addition to Dallah Home Healthcare, which will operate according to specific hours announced on the official website of the hospitals via the link: https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/ramadan-timing

to ensure the continued provision of healthcare efficiently throughout the holy month.

It is worth mentioning that Dallah Healthcare serves more than 3.7 million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home healthcare services.

Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.