أعلنت مستشفيات وعيادات دله ودله للرعاية المنزلية، أوقات العمل المعتمدة خلال شهر رمضان المبارك؛ حرصاً منها على استمرار تقديم خدماتها الصحية بكفاءة عالية وتلبية احتياجات المراجعين خلال الشهر الفضيل.
وحرصت على تنويع أوقات العمل في مختلف الفروع والعيادات لتسهيل وصول المراجعين للخدمات الطبية، مع استمرار الطوارئ العامة، وطوارئ الأطفال، وطوارئ النساء والولادة على مدار الساعة (24 ساعة يومياً) لتلبية الحالات العاجلة في أي وقت.
ويشمل الإعلان جميع مستشفيات دله (مستشفى دله النخيل، مستشفى دله نمار، مستشفى دله الأحساء، مستشفى دله الخبر)، كما تضمن ساعات عمل عيادات دله، إضافة إلى دله للرعاية المنزلية، التي ستعمل وفق أوقات محددة تم الإعلان عنها على الموقع الرسمي للمستشفيات عبر الرابط: https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/ramadan-timing
لضمان استمرار تقديم الرعاية الصحية بكفاءة طوال الشهر الكريم.
يذكر أن دلّه الصحية تقدّم خدماتها لأكثر من 3.7 مليون مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية.
وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
Dallah Hospitals and Clinics, along with Dallah Home Healthcare, announced the approved working hours during the blessed month of Ramadan; in order to ensure the continued provision of its health services with high efficiency and to meet the needs of patients during this holy month.
It has taken care to diversify working hours across various branches and clinics to facilitate patients' access to medical services, while maintaining general emergencies, pediatric emergencies, and women's and childbirth emergencies around the clock (24 hours a day) to address urgent cases at any time.
The announcement includes all Dallah hospitals (Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital, Dallah Namar Hospital, Dallah Al-Ahsa Hospital, Dallah Khobar Hospital), as well as the working hours of Dallah Clinics, in addition to Dallah Home Healthcare, which will operate according to specific hours announced on the official website of the hospitals via the link: https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/ramadan-timing
to ensure the continued provision of healthcare efficiently throughout the holy month.
It is worth mentioning that Dallah Healthcare serves more than 3.7 million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home healthcare services.
Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.