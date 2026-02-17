أعلنت مستشفيات وعيادات دله ودله للرعاية المنزلية، أوقات العمل المعتمدة خلال شهر رمضان المبارك؛ حرصاً منها على استمرار تقديم خدماتها الصحية بكفاءة عالية وتلبية احتياجات المراجعين خلال الشهر الفضيل.

وحرصت على تنويع أوقات العمل في مختلف الفروع والعيادات لتسهيل وصول المراجعين للخدمات الطبية، مع استمرار الطوارئ العامة، وطوارئ الأطفال، وطوارئ النساء والولادة على مدار الساعة (24 ساعة يومياً) لتلبية الحالات العاجلة في أي وقت.

ويشمل الإعلان جميع مستشفيات دله (مستشفى دله النخيل، مستشفى دله نمار، مستشفى دله الأحساء، مستشفى دله الخبر)، كما تضمن ساعات عمل عيادات دله، إضافة إلى دله للرعاية المنزلية، التي ستعمل وفق أوقات محددة تم الإعلان عنها على الموقع الرسمي للمستشفيات عبر الرابط: https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/ramadan-timing

لضمان استمرار تقديم الرعاية الصحية بكفاءة طوال الشهر الكريم.

يذكر أن دلّه الصحية تقدّم خدماتها لأكثر من 3.7 مليون مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية.

وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.