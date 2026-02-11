وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى مدينة أديس أبابا، في زيارة رسمية لجمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية.

ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزير الداخلية بدولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية إثيوبيا الدكتور آبي أحمد علي، لبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.