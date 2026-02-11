وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى مدينة أديس أبابا، في زيارة رسمية لجمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية.
ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزير الداخلية بدولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية إثيوبيا الدكتور آبي أحمد علي، لبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived today (Wednesday) in Addis Ababa for an official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The Minister is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, to discuss the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to achieve regional security and stability.