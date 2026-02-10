The World Defense Exhibition held in Riyadh showcased a new field innovation presented by a member of the Royal Saudi Navy, which consists of a mobile mine detector integrated into the operational military uniform, designed to enhance safety and improve the efficiency of search and detection operations in field environments.

The innovation relies on a front sensing system capable of detecting metals at a depth of up to approximately 30 centimeters, in addition to a gradual audio and vibrating alarm system that provides the individual with a clear indication when approaching the target, without affecting their movement or hindering their performance while walking.



Chief Warrant Officer Atiyah Al-Zahrani and First Sergeant Bassem Al-Ghamdi – the inventors of the device – explained that the idea originated from the reality of fieldwork and the need for a safe means to reduce risks while moving in areas suspected of containing mines. They noted that the design was made to be practical, lightweight, and easy to use in various environments, incorporating reliable detection technologies and clear alarm systems that help the user estimate the distance from the detected target.



This innovation embodies the efforts of national competencies in developing field technical solutions that contribute to mine detection and securing areas, reflecting the level of creativity and capabilities possessed by the personnel of the armed forces in the Kingdom.