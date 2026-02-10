شهد معرض الدفاع العالمي المقام في مدينة الرياض عرضاً لابتكار ميداني جديد قدّمه أحد منسوبي القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، يتمثّل في كاشف ألغام متحرك مدمج داخل الزي العسكري العملياتي، صُمم لتعزيز السلامة ورفع كفاءة عمليات التمشيط والكشف في البيئات الميدانية.

ويعتمد الابتكار على منظومة استشعار أمامية قادرة على كشف المعادن حتى عمق يصل إلى نحو 30 سنتيمتراً، إضافة إلى نظام إنذار صوتي واهتزازي تدريجي يمنح الفرد مؤشراً واضحاً عند الاقتراب من الهدف، دون التأثير على حركته أو إعاقة أدائه أثناء السير.


وأوضح رئيس رقباء عطية الزهراني ورقيب أول باسم الغامدي – مبتكرا الجهاز – أن الفكرة انطلقت من واقع العمل الميداني والحاجة إلى وسيلة آمنة تقلل المخاطر أثناء التحرك في المناطق المشتبه بوجود ألغام فيها. وأشارا إلى أن التصميم روعي فيه أن يكون عملياً وخفيف الوزن وسهل الاستخدام في مختلف البيئات، مع دمج تقنيات كشف موثوقة وأنظمة إنذار واضحة تساعد المستخدم على تقدير المسافة من الهدف المكتشف.


ويجسد هذا الابتكار جهود الكفاءات الوطنية في تطوير حلول تقنية ميدانية تسهم في كشف الألغام وتأمين المناطق، ويعكس مستوى الإبداع والقدرات التي يتمتع بها منسوبو القوات المسلحة في المملكة.