The Citizen Account Program deposited today (Tuesday) 3 billion riyals allocated for support in February for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed, with the number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the ninety-ninth batch exceeding 9.9 million beneficiaries and dependents.

The General Director of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, stated that the total amount paid by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 268 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensations for previous payments.

He explained that 73% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support per family amounting to 1,472 riyals.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch exceeded two million, representing 86%, while the number of dependents reached more than 7.5 million beneficiaries.