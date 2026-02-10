أودع برنامج حساب المواطن اليوم (الثلاثاء)، 3 مليارات ريال مخصص دعم شهر فبراير للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، حيث بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة التاسعة والتسعين أكثر من 9.9 مليون مستفيد وتابع.

وأفاد مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري، أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته تجاوز 268 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة.

وأوضح أن 73% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1472ريالًا.

وأشار الهاجري إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة تجاوز مليوني رب أسرة، مشكّلين ما نسبته 86%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.5 مليون مستفيد.