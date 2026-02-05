جمعت منظومة الإعلام قيادات إعلامية من القطاعين العام والخاص، وعدداً من المستثمرين، وممثلي كبرى الشركات الإعلامية، في فعالية الطاولة المستديرة، ضمن أعمال معرض «فومكس» المصاحب للمنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026، بهدف استكشاف سُبل إسهام التطوّر التقني الإعلامي في تشكيل مستقبل الاقتصاد الإبداعي في المملكة وعلى مستوى العالم.
ورأس الفعالية الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون علي بن عبدالله الزيد، بحضور رئيس المنتدى السعودي للإعلام محمد بن فهد الحارثي، والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام الدكتور عبداللطيف بن محمد العبداللطيف، وعدد من المسؤولين.
وناقش المشاركون التوجهات الإستراتيجية في الاستثمار التقني في قطاع الإعلام، إلى جانب الاتفاق على شراكات إستراتيجية مع المصنّعين، بحضور 45 مشاركاً من القيادات التنفيذية في قطاعات الإعلام والتقنية والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة.
وتركزت محاور النقاش حول صياغة مستقبل إعلامي مستدام، وشملت موضوعاتها؛ مستقبل الاقتصاد الإبداعي في عصر التحول الرقمي للإعلام، وتبادل الرؤى حول الاتجاهات العالمية والابتكارات في التقنيات الناشئة التي تشكل إستراتيجية الإعلام، إضافة إلى بحث دور التقنية في تسريع نمو الاقتصاد الإبداعي في المملكة.
واستعرضت الفعالية سبل بناء منظومة إعلامية مستدامة ومُمكَّنة تقنياً، تسهم في دعم المواهب الوطنية وتعزيز التعاون الدولي، إلى جانب إبراز دور التقنيات الحديثة في تمكين العمل الإعلامي الإبداعي المستدام، من خلال عروض وتجارب قدمتها الشركات المشاركة، سلطت الضوء على ملامح العصر الاقتصادي الجديد وانعكاساته على المشهد الإعلامي.
The media system brought together media leaders from both the public and private sectors, a number of investors, and representatives from major media companies, in a roundtable event as part of the "Fomex" exhibition accompanying the Saudi Media Forum 2026, with the aim of exploring ways in which media technological advancements can contribute to shaping the future of the creative economy in the Kingdom and globally.
The event was chaired by the CEO of the Broadcasting and Television Authority, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, in the presence of the Chairman of the Saudi Media Forum, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harithi, the CEO of the General Authority for Media Regulation, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Abdul Latif, and several officials.
Participants discussed strategic trends in technological investment in the media sector, along with agreeing on strategic partnerships with manufacturers, with the attendance of 45 participants from executive leadership in the media and technology sectors and relevant government entities.
The discussion focused on shaping a sustainable media future, covering topics such as the future of the creative economy in the era of digital media transformation, exchanging insights on global trends and innovations in emerging technologies that shape media strategy, in addition to examining the role of technology in accelerating the growth of the creative economy in the Kingdom.
The event showcased ways to build a sustainable and technologically empowered media system that contributes to supporting national talents and enhancing international cooperation, as well as highlighting the role of modern technologies in enabling sustainable creative media work, through presentations and experiences provided by participating companies, shedding light on the features of the new economic era and its reflections on the media landscape.