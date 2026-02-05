جمعت منظومة الإعلام قيادات إعلامية من القطاعين العام والخاص، وعدداً من المستثمرين، وممثلي كبرى الشركات الإعلامية، في فعالية الطاولة المستديرة، ضمن أعمال معرض «فومكس» المصاحب للمنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026، بهدف استكشاف سُبل إسهام التطوّر التقني الإعلامي في تشكيل مستقبل الاقتصاد الإبداعي في المملكة وعلى مستوى العالم.

ورأس الفعالية الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون علي بن عبدالله الزيد، بحضور رئيس المنتدى السعودي للإعلام محمد بن فهد الحارثي، والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام الدكتور عبداللطيف بن محمد العبداللطيف، وعدد من المسؤولين.

وناقش المشاركون التوجهات الإستراتيجية في الاستثمار التقني في قطاع الإعلام، إلى جانب الاتفاق على شراكات إستراتيجية مع المصنّعين، بحضور 45 مشاركاً من القيادات التنفيذية في قطاعات الإعلام والتقنية والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة.

وتركزت محاور النقاش حول صياغة مستقبل إعلامي مستدام، وشملت موضوعاتها؛ مستقبل الاقتصاد الإبداعي في عصر التحول الرقمي للإعلام، وتبادل الرؤى حول الاتجاهات العالمية والابتكارات في التقنيات الناشئة التي تشكل إستراتيجية الإعلام، إضافة إلى بحث دور التقنية في تسريع نمو الاقتصاد الإبداعي في المملكة.

واستعرضت الفعالية سبل بناء منظومة إعلامية مستدامة ومُمكَّنة تقنياً، تسهم في دعم المواهب الوطنية وتعزيز التعاون الدولي، إلى جانب إبراز دور التقنيات الحديثة في تمكين العمل الإعلامي الإبداعي المستدام، من خلال عروض وتجارب قدمتها الشركات المشاركة، سلطت الضوء على ملامح العصر الاقتصادي الجديد وانعكاساته على المشهد الإعلامي.