The media system brought together media leaders from both the public and private sectors, a number of investors, and representatives from major media companies, in a roundtable event as part of the "Fomex" exhibition accompanying the Saudi Media Forum 2026, with the aim of exploring ways in which media technological advancements can contribute to shaping the future of the creative economy in the Kingdom and globally.

The event was chaired by the CEO of the Broadcasting and Television Authority, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, in the presence of the Chairman of the Saudi Media Forum, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harithi, the CEO of the General Authority for Media Regulation, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Abdul Latif, and several officials.

Participants discussed strategic trends in technological investment in the media sector, along with agreeing on strategic partnerships with manufacturers, with the attendance of 45 participants from executive leadership in the media and technology sectors and relevant government entities.

The discussion focused on shaping a sustainable media future, covering topics such as the future of the creative economy in the era of digital media transformation, exchanging insights on global trends and innovations in emerging technologies that shape media strategy, in addition to examining the role of technology in accelerating the growth of the creative economy in the Kingdom.

The event showcased ways to build a sustainable and technologically empowered media system that contributes to supporting national talents and enhancing international cooperation, as well as highlighting the role of modern technologies in enabling sustainable creative media work, through presentations and experiences provided by participating companies, shedding light on the features of the new economic era and its reflections on the media landscape.