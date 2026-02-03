The National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment conducted 2,502 inspection visits to combat concealment in various regions of the Kingdom during January 2026, based on indicators and signs of suspected concealment.

The visits aimed to verify the compliance of commercial establishments and to detect crimes and violations of the Anti-Concealment Law. They included several activities, most notably: (convenience stores, retail sale of home fuel, charcoal and firewood, retail sale of mobile phones, restaurants with service, men's salons, and retail sale of perfumes).

During the inspection visits, 82 cases of initial suspicion of concealment were detected, and the violators were referred to the relevant authorities for verification and the application of deterrent penalties against them. The penalties under the Anti-Concealment Law include imprisonment for up to 5 years, a financial fine of up to 5 million riyals, and the seizure and confiscation of illegal funds after final judicial rulings against those involved, in addition to the legally prescribed ancillary penalties, which are: (closure of the establishment, liquidation of the activity, cancellation of the commercial registration, prohibition from engaging in commercial activity, payment of zakat, fees, and taxes, publicizing the violations, and deporting those who are concealed from the Kingdom and preventing their return).