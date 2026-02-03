نفَّذ البرنامج الوطني لمكافحة التستر التجاري 2,502 زيارة تفتيشية لمكافحة التستر بمختلف مناطق المملكة خلال شهر يناير 2026، وذلك استناداً على الدلالات ومؤشرات الاشتباه بالتستر.

واستهدفت الزيارات التحقق من امتثال المنشآت التجارية، وضبط جرائم ومخالفات نظام مكافحة التستر، وشملت أنشطة عدة، أبرزها: (التموينات، والبيع بالتجزئة للوقود المنزلي الفحم وأخشاب الوقود، والبيع بالتجزئة لأجهزة الهواتف النقالة، والمطاعم مع الخدمة، والصالونات الرجالية، والبيع بالتجزئة للعطور).

وجرى خلال الزيارات التفتيشية ضبط 82 حالة اشتباه أولية بالتستر، وإحالة المخالفين إلى الجهات المختصة للتحقق وتطبيق العقوبات الرادعة بحقهم، وتتمثل عقوبات نظام مكافحة التستر في السجن لمدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى 5 ملايين ريال، وحجز ومصادرة الأموال غير المشروعة بعد صدور أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد المتورطين، إضافة إلى العقوبات التبعية المقررة نظاماً، وهي: (إغلاق المنشأة، وتصفية النشاط، وشطب السجل التجاري، والمنع من مزاولة النشاط التجاري، واستيفاء الزكاة والرسوم والضرائب، والتشهير، وإبعاد المتستر عليهم عن المملكة وعدم السماح لهم بالعودة.