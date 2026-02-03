ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن والحماية مواطنين مخالفين لنظام البيئة لقطعهما الأشجار في منطقة تبوك، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وسُلمت الكميات المضبوطة للجهات المختصة.
وأكَّدت القوات أن عقوبة قطع الأشجار تصل إلى (20000) ريال لكل شجرة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والرياض، والشرقية، و(999)، و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلغ.
The special forces for security and protection apprehended citizens violating environmental regulations for cutting down trees in the Tabuk region, and legal procedures were applied against them, with the seized quantities handed over to the relevant authorities.
The forces confirmed that the penalty for cutting down trees can reach (20,000) riyals for each tree, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability for the informant.