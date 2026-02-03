ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن والحماية مواطنين مخالفين لنظام البيئة لقطعهما الأشجار في منطقة تبوك، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وسُلمت الكميات المضبوطة للجهات المختصة.

وأكَّدت القوات أن عقوبة قطع الأشجار تصل إلى (20000) ريال لكل شجرة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والرياض، والشرقية، و(999)، و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلغ.