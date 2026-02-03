The special forces for security and protection apprehended citizens violating environmental regulations for cutting down trees in the Tabuk region, and legal procedures were applied against them, with the seized quantities handed over to the relevant authorities.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for cutting down trees can reach (20,000) riyals for each tree, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability for the informant.