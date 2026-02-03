تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية السنغال الرئيس باسيرو ديوماي فاي، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، سفير جمهورية السنغال لدى المملكة بيرام امبانيك جانج.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في شتى المجالات، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام.