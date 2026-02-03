تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية السنغال الرئيس باسيرو ديوماي فاي، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.
تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، سفير جمهورية السنغال لدى المملكة بيرام امبانيك جانج.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في شتى المجالات، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a written message from the President of the Republic of Senegal, President Basiru Diomai Faye, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The message was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the Kingdom, Biram Mbanik Gange.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as discussed topics of mutual interest.