Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a written message from the President of the Republic of Senegal, President Basiru Diomai Faye, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the Kingdom, Biram Mbanik Gange.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as discussed topics of mutual interest.