كرّس «المنتدى السعودي للإعلام» حضوره منصةً ترصد تحولات المشهد الإعلامي العالمي، عبر نقاشات ركزت على صناعة التأثير، ودبلوماسية الإعلام، واقتصاد القصة، ودور البنية التحتية الرقمية في تشكيل مستقبل المحتوى. وبرزت في جلسات المنتدى مشاركات دولية ومهنية عكست اتساع دائرة الاهتمام بالإعلام بوصفه أداة قوة ناعمة وصناعة اقتصادية متنامية.
وأكد سفير جمهورية جيبوتي عميد السلك الدبلوماسي لدى السعودية ضياء الدين بامخرمة، خلال جلسة «دبلوماسية التأثير: الإعلام وتشكيل الصورة»، أن العالم المترابط بات سريع التأثر بالسرديات المقنعة، مشيراً إلى أن الإعلام الرقمي أصبح ركناً أساسياً في عصرنا الحالي، متجاوزاً الأدوار التقليدية، ولم يعد لاعباً وحيداً في الساحة بل شريك في تشكيل موازين القوة. وأوضح أن المملكة تقدم نموذجاً عملياً في توظيف القوة الناعمة عبر الفن والرياضة والمنصات الإعلامية الكبرى، معتبراً أن الدبلوماسية الإعلامية الناجحة تقوم على مصداقية الرسالة وفهم عقلية المتلقي.
وفي سياق صناعة المحتوى المرئي، ناقشت جلسة «القصة السينمائية: القصة والإنتاج والتفاعل الجماهيري» أبعاد التحول من الفكرة إلى العمل المؤثر. وأكدت المنتجة التنفيذية أوما كيدلايا أن صناعة الفيلم أو الوثائقي تبدأ من الرؤية وفهم الجمهور المستهدف والمنصة والزمن والسياق، مبينة أن البحث العميق والإعداد الجيد يحولان الفكرة الأولية إلى قصة حقيقية مؤثرة، وأن قوة التحضير تعزز الثقة بين صناع العمل والجمهور.
من جهته، شدد المخرج السينمائي توفيق الزايدي على أن التحضير يمثل حجر الأساس في صناعة الفيلم، موضحاً أن القصة تُعاد صياغتها أكثر من مرة قبل الوصول إلى الشكل النهائي، وأنه كلما كان التحضير أعمق كانت حرية المخرج أكبر في التنفيذ.
وسلط برين هولمان الضوء على أن القصة هي الأساس في السينما والإعلان وبناء العلامات التجارية، مؤكداً أن النجاح يتطلب فهماً عميقاً للسوق والجمهور، وأن السرد لم يعد محصوراً في منصة واحدة، بل يُبنى عبر تجربة متكاملة متعددة القنوات تصنع التفاعل وتعزز الثقة.
وفي محور التحول الرقمي، ناقش توماس غونكل جاهزية البنية التحتية الرقمية لمواكبة التحولات المتسارعة في صناعة المحتوى، مبيناً أن التحدي لم يعد في توفر التقنية بل في سرعة توظيف البيانات واستخدامها بكفاءة، وأن القدرة على التكيف السريع تمنح المؤسسات أفضلية في المنافسة والبقاء في الصدارة.
كما تناولت جلسات المنتدى البعد المهني للصحافة في العصر الرقمي، إذ أوضح رئيس تحرير «إندبندنت عربية» عضوان الأحمري، في جلسة «كيف تعيد صحافة المواطن تشكيل مشهد الأخبار؟»، أن الفارق بين الصحافة المهنية وصحافة المواطن يكمن في المنهجية والتحقق، مؤكداً أن المراسل الميداني يظل خط الدفاع الأول عن الحقيقة في مواجهة تدفق المعلومات غير الموثوقة، وأن الصحافة المؤسسية تقوم على المعايير والتحرير والمسؤولية المهنية.
ويعكس المنتدى، من خلال تنوع جلساته وضيوفه، تحول الإعلام من مجرد ناقل للأخبار إلى صناعة متكاملة تجمع بين التأثير الثقافي والاقتصادي والتقني، في وقت تسعى فيه السعودية إلى ترسيخ حضورها الإعلامي العالمي وتقديم نموذج متقدم في صناعة المحتوى والتواصل الدولي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التنمية وجودة الحياة وتعزيز القوة الناعمة للمملكة.
