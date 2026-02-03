The "Saudi Media Forum" has dedicated its presence as a platform that monitors the transformations of the global media landscape, through discussions that focused on the art of influence, media diplomacy, the economy of storytelling, and the role of digital infrastructure in shaping the future of content. International and professional contributions emerged in the forum's sessions, reflecting the expanding interest in media as a tool of soft power and a growing economic industry.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Saudi Arabia, Diaa Al-Din Bamkharma, emphasized during the session "Diplomacy of Influence: Media and Image Formation" that the interconnected world is quickly influenced by compelling narratives, noting that digital media has become a fundamental pillar in our current era, surpassing traditional roles, and is no longer a solitary player in the arena but a partner in shaping the balance of power. He explained that the Kingdom presents a practical model in utilizing soft power through art, sports, and major media platforms, considering that successful media diplomacy is based on the credibility of the message and understanding the mindset of the audience.



In the context of visual content creation, the session "Cinematic Storytelling: Story, Production, and Audience Interaction" discussed the dimensions of the transformation from idea to impactful work. Executive producer Uma Kidlay emphasized that the production of a film or documentary begins with vision and understanding the target audience, platform, time, and context, indicating that deep research and good preparation transform the initial idea into a truly impactful story, and that the strength of preparation enhances trust between creators and the audience.



For his part, filmmaker Tawfiq Al-Zaydi stressed that preparation is the cornerstone of film production, clarifying that the story is restructured multiple times before reaching its final form, and that the deeper the preparation, the greater the director's freedom in execution.



Brian Holman highlighted that the story is the foundation of cinema, advertising, and brand building, affirming that success requires a deep understanding of the market and audience, and that storytelling is no longer confined to a single platform, but is built through a comprehensive, multi-channel experience that creates interaction and enhances trust.



In the realm of digital transformation, Thomas Gunkel discussed the readiness of digital infrastructure to keep pace with the rapid changes in content creation, indicating that the challenge is no longer in the availability of technology but in the speed of data utilization and efficient use, and that the ability to adapt quickly gives institutions an advantage in competition and maintaining a leading position.



The forum sessions also addressed the professional dimension of journalism in the digital age, as the Editor-in-Chief of "Independent Arabia," Moudhwan Al-Ahmari, explained in the session "How Does Citizen Journalism Reshape the News Scene?" that the difference between professional journalism and citizen journalism lies in methodology and verification, emphasizing that the field reporter remains the first line of defense for truth in the face of the influx of unreliable information, and that institutional journalism is based on standards, editing, and professional responsibility.



The forum reflects, through its diverse sessions and guests, the transformation of media from merely a news transmitter to a comprehensive industry that combines cultural, economic, and technological influence, at a time when Saudi Arabia seeks to establish its global media presence and present an advanced model in content creation and international communication, in line with the objectives of development, quality of life, and enhancing the Kingdom's soft power.